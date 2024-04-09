PISTON thanks ‘It’s Showtime’ hosts for choosing them as ‘Family Feud PH’ beneficiary

A transport group expressed gratitude after “It’s Showtime” host and “Family Feud” contestant Vice Ganda chose them as their beneficiary in the game show hosted by actor Dingdong Dantes.

In the April 8, 2024 episode of “Family Feud Philippines,” the hosts of the noontime show appeared as the contestants for “Team Vice” and “Team Anne.”

“Team Vice” consists of Vice with Jhong Hilario, Jugs Jugueta of Itchyworms and Amy Perez.

On the other hand, “Team Anne” consists of Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Ogie Alcasid and Teddy Corpuz.

During the “Fast Money Round,” the team of Vice took home a cash prize of P100,000. The highest cash prize to be won is P200,000.

Their chosen charity is said to receive P20,000 from their winnings.

Vice said their team chose the PISTON or the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide.

The initiative was lauded by the transport group which expressed its gratitude on social media.

“Maraming salamat sa ‘It’s Showtime’ family sa pagpili sa amin bilang beneficiary nila sa ‘Family Feud Philippines,'” PISTON said on Monday.

“Mga kapamilya, kapuso, at ka-pasada, sama-sama nating isulong ang progresibo, makabayan, at makamasang public transport!” the organization added.

It also shared a link where those interested can donate to the jeepney drivers.

In the game show, contestants can donate a portion of their cash prize winnings to their chosen beneficiaries.

Some players in the past local edition have donated to Angat Buhay, a non-government organization led by former vice president Leni Robredo.

Meanwhile, other social media users lauded Vice for choosing PISTON as their chosen beneficiary.

Labor rights advocate Lean Porquia reminded the public that the new deadline for the consolidation of Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) under the PUV modernization program is April 30.

Public utility jeepneys are part of the initiative.

“In last night’s episode of Family Feud, Vice Ganda really said #NoToJeepneyPhaseout when she identified @pistonph as their beneficiary org. April 30 is the new deadline [for] the PUV consolidation. Kaya tuloy pa rin ang laban,” Porquia wrote.

Under the PUV modernization program, jeepneys that have not consolidated franchises will not be allowed to operate anymore.

The deadline was extended from Dec. 31, 2023 to April 30, 2024.

The modernization program lets public utility vehicles to consolidate into corporations or cooperatives.

The government said these cooperatives would enable transport workers to acquire loans that will help them afford eco-friendly e-jeeps or minibuses powered by Euro 5-compliant engines that could cost up to P2.8 million each.

It added that the modernization program aims to “transform the public transport system” to make it “more dignified, humane, and on par with global standards.”

However, the cost of modernized public transport vehicles has concerned transport workers who find the prices steep in consideration of their wages.