Vice Ganda lauded for raising societal issues in viral ‘Piliin mo ang Pilipinas’ entry

“It’s Showtime” host and comedian Vice Ganda once again proved that she is the “Unkabogable” queen of Philippine media with her entry for the “Piliin mo ang Pilipinas” trend.

Donning on-brand “Meme Vice” looks and elegant Filipiniana gowns, she took the trend up a notch by bringing to light some of the country’s most pressing societal issues.



Issues raised

First, she glossed over traffic congestion and the plight of Filipino commuters. Based on a 2023 study, Metro Manila ranked first among metropolitan centers across the world with the worst traffic situation.

The video also touched on the public utility vehicle (PUV) phaseout that groups oppose as the modernization program was deemed anti-poor.

She then showed obstructive private development projects in culturally treasured sites, like the construction of a condominium building behind the Luneta Park and a resort within the Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

In a transition, Vice also raised awareness of the Chinese Coast Guard’s aggression toward Philippine ships in multiple water cannon attacks that further underscored the tension in the West Philippine Sea dispute.

Vice ended the video with a thought-provoking note “Kahit mahirap kang ipaglaban, pinipili pa rin kita, Pilipinas”.

On Facebook, Vice thanked “madlang people” for the 27 million views and 2.7 million likes that her entry has so far amassed across her social media accounts.

She also shared that she was overwhelmed by the support despite the sound being disabled on TikTok.

“1 million views agad agad on Tiktok kahit na-mute ang sound. Ok lang na walang music ang mahalaga marinig ang mensahe. Zenkyoooooow Madlang People!!!! #VGPiliinAngPilipinasChallenge”, Vice said.

‘Nag-iisa ka’

Fans and other personalities lauded Vice for using her platform for a meaningful cause.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a fan account commented in praise of Vice’s wits.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a fan account commented in praise of Vice's wits.

“It’s Showtime” co-host Kim Chiu also took to X to express her awe.

“Nag-iisa ka talaga!,” she posted, adding it got her teary-eyed.

"Nag-iisa ka talaga!," she posted, adding it got her teary-eyed.

Likewise, Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro wrote a short but striking comment.

"Nakakaiyak kasi totoo," she said.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela penned a heartfelt message thanking Vice on X.

“Ang West Philippine Sea ay parte ng Pilipinas, piliin nating tindigan ito para sa susunod na lahi ng kabataang Pilipino!” he shared, adding the Philippine flag emoji.

"Ang West Philippine Sea ay parte ng Pilipinas, piliin nating tindigan ito para sa susunod na lahi ng kabataang Pilipino!" he shared, adding the Philippine flag emoji.

Transport group PISTON was also among those who thanked Vice, extending their gratitude for Vice’s support.

“Salamat Meme @vicegandako sa patuloy na pagtindig sa panawagan ng mga Pilipinong tsuper!” they wrote.

"Napapanahon ang mensahe ng bagong viral video ni Meme—PILIIN MO ANG PILIPINAS!" the group added.

Last month, the transport group thanked Vice and “It’s Showtime” for choosing them as their beneficiary when they won during their “Family Feud Philippines” guesting.