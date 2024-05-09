TikTok creator Lenie Aycardo doubles down on ‘Piliin mo ang Pilipinas’ trend

Content creator Lenie Aycardo wowed social media with her latest TikTok entry for the “Piliin mo ang Pilipinas” trend.

With big production value and various transformations featuring Philippine cultures, her followers were amazed not only by her but also her team.

“Napakahusay talaga ng team nya grabe,” wrote one Filipino on X (formerly Twitter).

In the TikTok video, she transformed into a princess of the Maranao people, an indigenous Filipina, a tribesman of Kalinga, and then into Maria Clara.

Her show-stopping culturally informative video currently has over five million likes.

@lenie_aycardo Ipapamalas ang yaman, kasiglaan, at iba’t ibang kultura at tradisyon ng Pilipinas, mula sa kagandahan ng Maranao bilang isang prinsesa ng Singkil, sa buhay ng mga katutubong Filipino sa kanayunan, sa tribu ng Kalinga sa Cordillera, at sa elegansya ni Maria Clara. Tuklasin ang mga pagdiriwang at ang kayamanan ng kultura ng bawat probinsya sa Pilipinas. 🇵🇭 PILIIN MO ANG PILIPINAS! Ib: @Angge G. / Pilipiin mo ang pilipinas music @Jomar Lovena ♬ Piliin mo ang pilipinas – Draculord

In one of her videos, Lenie addressed questions regarding production cost and revealed that she spent around P100,000 for the Asoka challenge where she amassed over 18.2 million likes.

She shared that while she owns a studio that lessened the total expenses, commissioning tailors for the costumes, music editors, and crew cost a lot.

As for the “Piliin mo ang Pilipinas” trend, she did not disclose an exact figure but mentioned that some collaborators approached her to help her out for free.

Her partner Hajie Alejandro, a professional makeup artist and photographer, is also a key person behind the scenes.

She reiterated that putting the whole thing together is not an easy feat.

“Para magawa mo ‘yung mga ganitong challenge, ‘yung mga binibigay niyong assignments, and nag-eexpect kayo ng magandang production, sobrang laki ng ginagastos namin dito,” Lenie said.

She also spoke on behalf of other content creators who go all in with trends like this, stating that spending money on high-cost content like this does not promise a return on investment.

Lenie revealed that TikTok does not pay them even after raking in millions in views, as the Creator Fund is not available in the Philippines yet. However, she said that it is all worth it for her.

“Siyempre gusto naman namin ‘yung ginagawa namin, gusto namin mapakita ‘yung talents namin, and gusto namin matuwa kayong lahat,” the content creator said.

“Sobrang sulit kasi sobrang naa-appreciate niyo ‘yung lahat ng video na ginawa namin,” she added.