‘Asoka’ makeup trend: What we know about the viral TikTok challenge

“Asoka”, a 2001 bollywood movie starring Kareena Kapoor has inspired a makeup trend of the same name on video-sharing platform TikTok.

Content creators who upload their own versions of the trend let the viewers along with the makeup preparation, as they sing to an original “Asoka” theme song “San Sanana”.

These videos are paired with fast-paced cinematic transitions and feature a stunning Indian bridal makeup as the end result.

The Indian bridal look is remarkable for glamorous and detailed makeup, as well as the use of elaborate jewelry.

The original video under the sound is that of a bridal makeup artist Sita Suwarnadwipa based in Indonesia who boasts a versatile portfolio in her Instagram page.

It has since inspired other online users across the globe to do the same, many of which amass millions in views.

Filipino beauty content creator Lenie Aycardo’s two entries garnered over 9.2 million and 7.4 millions likes each.

Another Filipino beauty content creator Ur Fujicko received 4.1 million likes and 56 million views on TikTok so far.

Some participating influencers also upload behind-the-scenes, showing the effort that went into production, makeup, and wardrobe.

The trend has also become a stage for followers to judge the makeup challenge queens of TikTok based on execution alone.

Meanwhile, some also comment on the accuracy of the videos concerning its cultural origin, while others just revel in a makeup trend that does not center in Western features.

Due to the TikTok ban in India, there is an evident lack in entries in this trend from Indians themselves, so this entry from an Indian content creator based in France has brought delight to viewers.

“You look like Kareena Kapoor!”, one TikTok user commented.

So far, the trend has over 220,000 posts under it.

It has also inspired a Filipino version to the tune of “Piliin mo ang Pilipinas” song by Angeline Quinto.

In her entry that has now garnered over 23.2 million views and 4.2 million likes as of writing, Ivana Alawi stuns in pearl accessories, a Filipiniana, and a folding hand fan.