‘Not doing research’: Pinoys react to US tabloid news using KimXi pic for Lunar New Year post

Filipinos were baffled after an American tabloid news organization uploaded an old photo of former couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim for its Chinese New Year report.

TMZ on Thursday, January 30, posted pictures of showbiz personalities celebrating the festive occasion with their loved ones and friends.

Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, marks the start of a new year based on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar, where dates are determined by the movements of both the moon and the sun.

The festival is widely celebrated in China, Vietnam, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and other Asian communities around the world.

TMZ was among those who reported on celebrities marking the occasion.

“John Legend and more stars celebrating Lunar New Year,” it said on a carousel post on Instagram.

“Lunar New Year is officially underway, meaning it’s time to celebrate the Year of the Snake! Swipe through our gallery to celebrate with the stars, and find more pics at the link in bio!” TMZ said in its caption.

A picture of Kim and Xian (mononymously known as KimXi before) was among those uploaded on its Instagram account.

It featured Xian hugging Kim from behind while beside a dining table filled with delicacies and food for Chinese New Year.

The room was also decorated with Chinese lanterns and “ang paos” or red envelopes.

The photo was originally posted by Xian on his Instagram account in 2022 and has since been reposted by news sites before.

Meanwhile, TMZ’s recent post expectedly earned reactions from Filipinos who commented that the couple had already broken up years ago.

“Lol, Kim Chui and [her] ex-boyfriend,” an online user wrote.

“4th [fourth] slide, they broke up 2 [two] years ago,” another Instagram user commented with a crying emoji.

“TMZ is not doing their research. Lol, pic 4 is an old photo of a Filipino celebrity couple who broke up years ago. I’m sure their respective partners won’t be happy if they [spend] CNY 2025 together,” a different online user said.

“Lol @tmz_tv, Kim Chiu and Xian Lim aren’t together anymore, so how can they celebrate together, hahaha,” another online user wrote.

The photo was also uploaded on TMZ’s website, with the feature titled “Stars Celebrating Lunar New Year Gong Hei Fat Choy!!!”

It was in December 2023, exactly a day before Christmas Eve, when Kim confirmed speculations that she and Xian were no longer together after dating for 12 years.

She said it was her and Xian’s “mutual decision” to transition to a relationship that they hoped would be a “lifelong friendship.”

In June 2024, Xian claimed that it was Kim who initiated the breakup.

A month before that, in May, he confirmed that he and film producer Iris Lee were seeing each other.

Meanwhile, Kim is not officially dating anyone, although many have noticed her strong chemistry with onscreen partner Paulo Avelino. Their tandem is dubbed “KimPau.”