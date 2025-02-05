‘Very same’: Pinoys relive ‘Meteor Garden’ memories after Kim Chiu’s tribute

Filipinos resonated with Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu’s memories of “Meteor Garden” as she reflected on the impact of the hit Taiwanese drama following the lead star’s passing.

The passing of “Meteor Garden” star Barbie Hsu at 48, due to influenza-induced pneumonia, shocked Pinoy millennials who grew up watching her play the iconic role of Shancai in the popular 2001 series.

The Taiwanese actress portrayed a poor yet strong-willed student who eventually catches the heart of two members of F4 — a group of elite male students — particularly its arrogant leader, Daoming Si (Jerry Yan), and the mysterious Huaze Lei (Vic Chou).

Shancai’s headstrong character clicked among viewers, especially females who found a character not of the typical damsel-in-distress trope.

Despite its launch in 2001, “Meteor Garden” was only aired on local television, courtesy of ABS-CBN, in 2003.

The Taiwanese drama was aired in Filipino dub in the afternoons, making it a hit among Filipinos coming home from school or work and looking forward to leisure watching after a day’s work.

Kim was among those who anticipated the series that eventually introduced “Asianovelas” in the country, succeeding its Mexican telenovela craze in the likes of “Rosalinda” and “Marimar.”

Meanwhile, the actress expressed her shock at the “Meteor Garden” star’s demise and remembered how the drama played a part in her childhood years.

“OMG!!!!!!” Kim wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Monday, February 3.

“Naalala ko after school, magmamadali ako umuwi para mapanood lang ang Meteor Garden, ‘pag ‘di ko na maabutan, makikinood ako sa karinderya sa labas ng school namin,” she added.

“OMG!!!! I love you, SanChai!!!! May you rest in peace! Thank you sa makulay namin childhood. Pigtail braids!” the actress exclaimed.

Barbie’s character in the series was known for her signature braids.

OMG!!!!!!😱😱😱 naalala ko after school magmamadali ako umuwi para mapanood lang ang meteor garden, pag di ko na maabutan makikinood ako sa karinderya sa labas ng school namin. OMG!!!! I love you SanChai!!!! May you rest in peace! Thank you sa makulay namin childhood. Pigtail… https://t.co/4yQlWDcwm8 — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) February 3, 2025

Kim’s post has earned 7,400 likes, 838 reposts, and 152 replies so far, with some Filipinos finding her post relatable to their own experiences as well.

“S.A.M.E. running after school to go home and catch it,” an online user commented.

“Totoo ‘yung pigtail braids. ‘Yun lagi hairstyle ko nung elementary,” another X user wrote with loudly crying emojis.

“Very same tayo, @prinsesachinita,” a different Pinoy shared.

“2003, preggy for my 1st [first] baby, wala kami TV, nakikinood lang sa may-ari ng house na nire-rent ko. I remember, hapon ‘yan pinapalabas, ‘pag mag-start na, tatawagin ako ni ate, ‘yung may-ari ng [house] na nire-rent ko, [kaisi] ‘pag hindi ako naka-watch ng isang episode, talagang inaaway ko si ate #ripshancai,” another X user said.

“Nagrarason pa ako minsan kasi after school, may swimming training ako para lang makanood talaga. Hay, ang sad. Thank you for an amazing childhood, Sanchai!” a different online user wrote.

“Same tayo, Kimmy. [Siguro] nasa grade six yata ako noon… grabe, pinapagalitan pa ako ng nanay ko dahil ‘di pa nakapag-saing. Nasa kapitbahay na ako namin, nakikinuod na,” another Pinoy shared.

The ‘Meteor Garden fever’

“Meteor Garden’s” impact on Filipinos was so high that its theme songs, “Qing Fei De Yi” and “Ni Yao De Ai,” were translated and sung in Filipino by Josh Santana and Michelle Ayalde.

Pinoys also wore hairstyles similar to those sported by F4 members, while Pinays tied their crowning glory into braids.

The popularity of the series also prompted cast members to do shows in the country.

In September 2003, Barbie, Ken Chu (who played Xi Men), and Vanness Wu (who played Mei Zuo) performed at a concert in the ULTRA Football Stadium.

Months later, in November, Jerry Yan (who played Daoming Si) and Vic Chou (Huaze Lei) appeared in ABS-CBN’s 50th anniversary show at The Fort Bonifacio Open Field.

In 2007, Ken returned to the Philippines to shoot a movie with Iza Calzado titled “Batanes: Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan.”