Content creators share iconic pop culture images for Lunar New Year greetings

Content creators are using pop culture to craft their own witty greetings for the Chinese New Year.

Influencer Mark Geronimo of the X (formerly Twitter) platform posted a still of Jolina Magdangal‘s character in the 2000 action-comedy film “Tunay na Tunay: Gets Mo? Gets Ko!” with the caption:

“Leaving this Jolina Slaydangal picture for luck [and] fortune, please, 2025. Happy Chinese New Year!!”

leaving this jolina slaydangal picture for luck & fortune please 2025 happy chinese new year!! pic.twitter.com/Ca31LzTiCR — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) January 28, 2025

His post has gained 83,900 views, 5,500 likes and 2,000 reposts so far, with some Filipinos sharing it with their own greetings.

“Happy Chinese New Nyir,” an online user commented in a repost.

“THE IT GIRLLL,” another X user said in response to Mark’s post.

Mark was among the influencers who challenged the Anti-Terror Law in the Supreme Court during the COVID-19 pandemic under the “Twitter bhie bhie gurl” identifier.

Meanwhile, the Jolina photo used in the greeting has been a popular meme in Filipino online culture, especially among millennials and Gen Z.

It features Jolina’s character, Tin Tin, singing to Robin Padilla’s character, Nick, and guiding him to their Chinese restaurant.

The movie is Jolina’s only action film to date. It is also her only movie with the Philippine cinema’s “Bad Boy.”

“Tunay na Tunay: Gets Mo? Gets Ko!” follows the story of an undercover cop who goes from town to town, trying to escape a notorious crime syndicate after a mission goes wrong.

The movie can be streamed in parts on Star Cinema’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, content creator Macoy Dubs shared another iconic image, this time featuring Ara Mina’s character from the 2002 drama “Mano Po”.

In the scene, Ara Mina wore a red backless gown that revealed a glimpse of her butt crack.

In Macoy’s version, he edited his face to fit into the actress’ facial profile. He captioned the post with:

Happy Chinese New Year!



May the Year of the Snake be a proSSSperous, suceSssful and peaceful for all of uSsS! [snake emoji]

Love,

Macoy Dubs Ang Go-Song

Macoy’s post has garnered 14,000 pure laughing reactions, 305 comments, and 179 shares so far, with followers expressing amusement at his edit.

“Hahahahaha, *** ka, Mhie, Macoy Dubs. Ara Mina could never!” an online user exclaimed with rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

“Iba, nag-aapoy [si] Mami,” another online user wrote with grinning emojis.

“Panalo ang long back dress, Maem, pengeng Ang Pao, Maem?” a different Pinoy commented, referring to the popular red envelope in Chinese culture which contains money and is gifted on special occasions.

The image of Ara Mina in the iconic gown has also become a popular reference in internet posts and reactions.

In 2022, some Filipinos even compared Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet’s outfit at the Venice Film Festival to Ara Mina’s, with Pinoys humorously calling her the “blueprint.”

In “Mano Po”, Ara Mina plays the free-spirited Richelle Go-Bala, the “black sheep” of her family due to her scandalous behavior.

The movie centers around the life of a Chinese immigrant who moves to the Philippines to marry his Filipina wife, offering a glimpse into the lives of a prominent Filipino-Chinese family in Philippine society.

“Mano Po,” which won several awards in the 2002 Metro Manila Film Festival, is available for streaming on Regal Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

The occasion

Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, marks the start of a new year based on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar, where dates are determined by the movements of both the moon and the sun.

Chinese New Year marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. It typically falls between late January and mid-February.

The festival is widely celebrated in China, Vietnam, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and other Asian communities around the world.

Chinese New Year celebrations are marked by vibrant fireworks displays, lion dances, the giving of ang paos (red envelopes), and festive family dinners.

Tables are often filled with traditional dishes like tikoy (Chinese glutinous rice cake), spring rolls, dumplings, and various pork dishes, among others.

The occasion is also celebrated in the Philippines, which has a strong Filipino-Chinese community.