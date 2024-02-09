American pizza chain unveils Lunar New Year pizza eating challenge

An American pizza chain extended an invitation to Pinoys to take on a challenge at select branches where they have to consume a whole pizza in five minutes.

Domino’s Pizza Philippines is initiating a “Pizza Eating Challenge” during the Lunar New Year on Saturday, February 10 wherein individuals or groups of friends or families have to finish a whole pizza within a limited time.

A solo challenger will have to finish the pizza in five minutes.

Two challengers will have a three-minute window, while three challengers will be allocated two minutes to complete the pizza-eating challenge.

Winners will receive a free family-size pizza and three pieces of free pizza vouchers from Domino’s.

Pizza lovers who are up to the challenge can participate in the following branches on that day:

  • Domino’s Pizza Greenfield
  • Domino’s Pizza Robinson’s Antipolo
  • Domino’s Pizza Better Living
  • Domino’s Pizza SM City Lipa
  • Domino’s Pizza Waltermart Bel-Air
  • Domino’s Pizza SM Seaside Cebu
  • Domino’s Pizza San Carlos Pangasinan
Domino's Pizza
Screengrab from Domino’s Pizza Philippines on Facebook on Feb. 9, 2024 (dominosph/Facebook)

Domino’s Pizza offers different hand-tossed and thin-crust pizzas with a wide variety of toppings and assorted side items like artisan bread, chef-inspired pastas, Backed Chicken products like chicken kickers and baked wings, and potato wedges.

It pioneered the concept of efficient delivery of made-to-order pizzas.

The all-American brand has more than 90 branches in the Philippines.

