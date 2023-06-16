From gift cards to buffets: Ways to celebrate Father’s Day

The day dedicated to the pillar of the house is nearing.

Several brands, hotels and eating establishments are offering promos and deals to the “haligi ng tahanan” as Filipinos celebrate Father’s Day this Sunday, June 18.

Here are some of them:

UNIQLO

The Japanese retailer has garments from its LifeWear line that complement every different father’s taste and lifestyle.

For sporty dads, they can get the AIRism short sleeve polo shirt paired with the ultra stretch DRY-EX jogger pants to keep him cool and comfortable.

Classy fathers, meanwhile, can opt for the versatile Smart Ankle Pants that pair well with other types of clothing.

For dads that are “chill,” value comfort, and prefer simplicity can wear the AIRism cotton crew neck oversized T-shirt and

AirSense shorts.

On the other hand, outdoorsy types or those that thrive in the outdoors can opt for the DRY-EX UV protection full-zip hoodie or the pocketable UV protection parka.

They can also receive a voucher for gas discounts at Shell if they have a minimum receipt purchase of P3,000 in stores and online from June 16 to 18.

Vouchers include scoring a P3 off per liter for FuelSave Diesel and V-Power Diesel and P4 pesos off per liter for FuelSave Gasoline, V-Power Gasoline, and V-Power Racing.

Fathers can likewise enjoy an exciting game of indoor golf putting with any purchase at UNIQLO’s flagship store in Glorietta 5 from June 16 to 18.

Philippine Airlines

The flag carrier is letting the public give their dads a Dear PAL e-Card with a 10% discount if they use the promo code DEARPALDAD10 upon purchasing the gift card on June 18.

IKEA

The Swedish furniture retailer is giving dads 30% off on select IKEA items such as kitchenware, tools, accessories, furniture and more if they shop at its store or at www.IKEA.ph.

They can also visit IKEA’s website, which features Father’s Day deals.

Prestone

Fathers who want to hit the road and go on vacation spots to take a breather can make their trips safe with a proven and trusted quality brand of auto care fluids since 1927.

Some notable spots they could go to are Enchanted Kingdom in Laguna; the Daranak Falls, Calinawan Cave, Masungi Georeserve, and Nagpatong Rock Formation in Tanay; Casa Manila, San Agustin Church and Museum, Fort Santiago, and Manila Cathedral in Intramuros; the Zoobic Safari and Ocean Adventure in Subic Bay Freeport Zone; and the SandBox outdoor attraction and the City Kart Racing in Porac, Pampanga.

Prestone offers a wide range of car products that dads can utilize to guarantee their vehicle’s reliable performance. These include the Prestone DOT 3 or DOT 4 Brake Fluid and the Prestone Asian Coolant.

Mang Inasal

The Filipino grill expert is celebrating patriarchs with its Fiesta Combos available in its nationwide stores and through delivery until June 18.

Patrons can enjoy these combo meals with bilaos of grilled favorites and other treats.

The Buddy Fiesta Combo is fit for a family with two to three members as it will be served with Buddy Fiesta, including three drinks and two halo-halo add-ons.

Meanwhile, the Family Fiesta Combo is great for a family with four to six members since it is composed of Family Fiesta plus six drinks and four halo-halo add-ons.

Apart from the Fiesta Combos, customers can also enjoy the recently launched Mang Inasal Palabok Fiesta Size perfect for groups of 10 people.

Dairy Queen

The popular ice cream chain is giving two limited-time offers to fathers until June 18.

They can buy the Father’s Day Blizzard Cake, an eight-inch round cake for only P1199.

It is a 100% ice cream cake made with a base layer of Dairy Queen’s creamy vanilla soft serve, a middle layer of the brand’s signature fudge and crunch center, and a top layer of Oreo Blizzard, which is then covered with delectable blue frosting and finished with a simple message just for him.

Meanwhile, the Father’s Day Blizzard Topper – Amazing Blue Swirl can be availed with any regular, medium, or large Blizzard of their choice for an additional P10. It is the icing on top that make every Blizzard more satisfying.

The Father’s Day Blizzard Cake is available for take-out and delivery via DQ’s official channels, as well as delivery partners GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pick.A.Roo (prices may vary).

On the other hand, the Father’s Day Blizzard Topper – Amazing Blue Swirl is available exclusively via in-store take-out.

Taco Bell

The Mexican-inspired fast-food restaurant chain is holding its “You’re A Spec-TACO-lar Dad! Father’s Day Promo” until the end of the month.

Dads can get two servings of tacos (their choice of crunchy or soft), two servings of beef burritos, two sides of crunchy nachos sprinkles, two sides of cinnamon twists, and two 12-ounce servings of Pepsi and two 12-ounce servings of Mountain Dew starting at P679.

Taco Bell’s all-time classic taco is made with crunchy or soft taco shell warmed to toasty perfection and generously filled with well-seasoned ground beef. It is topped with shredded lettuce, grated cheese, and a special sauce.

Meanwhile, its hearty beef burrito is made with well-seasoned ground beef, chopped onions and tomatoes, grated cheese, and a special sauce.

ILLO’s Party Trays

For those who want to celebrate at home, ILLO’s has Super Dad Sets featuring the Papa Rick Package and the Papa Satur Package.

The Papa Rick Package includes beef kare-kare, baked penne, crispy pork binagoongan, and chili garlic prawns, among others.

The Papa Satur Package, meanwhile, includes seafood paella, tuna salpicao, cajun roast chicken, baked prawns, and baked penne.

Both packages include a Father’s Day banner and a cake of their choice.

Gift Lab PH

Those whose fathers have a sweet tooth may order Gift Lab PH’s signature Gift Lab box, which includes a five-inch cake, chocolate bars, chocolate-dipped brownies, beers, a balloon arc, and a custom bubble balloon.

Sheraton Manila Hotel

Sheraton Manila is offering a hearty and meaty buffet for fathers in its S Kitchen on June 18.

The buffet features “Meat Shack”, which includes US choice chunk eye roll, wagyu flank steak, wagyu beef center cut striploin, ribeye, and smoked wagyu brisket.

This also includes a complimentary one round of Heineken draught beer.

New World Makati Hotel

Fathers can indulge in a luxurious staycation with the hotel’s exclusive Father’s Day Package until June 18.

This includes a delightful breakfast for two adults and two kids (11 years old and below) to kickstart their day and enjoy a perfect blend of flavors with two cocktails with character.

Dads can also enjoy an all-you-can-eat dim sum at Jasmine, the hotel’s Chinese restaurant, on June 18.

Domino’s Pizza

Pizza lover dads can avail Domino’s Super Dad Specials Deal where they can get any 14-inch pizza with cheesy baked macaroni, solo potato wedges, and a free 1.5-liter Coke for only P799.

TGIFridays

To dads that are into burgers, they can enjoy a juicy, decadent, and hearty burger at 30% off if they get to dine in at TGIFridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Max’s Restaurant

Max’s has a Father’s Day bundle that comes with their free popular buko pandan treat if they purchase the bundle, “like” the restaurant’s Facebook page, and “share” the post promoting the bundle.

The bundle includes a regular whole fried chicken, a choice of either pork sisig, chicken sisig, or sizzling tofu, Lumpiang Shanghai, choice of regular pancit (either canton, seafood, Bam-i, or Chami, large plain rice, and four glasses of drinks.

The promo can be availed until June 18.

Dampaseatos

The seafood restaurant is offering a Father’s Day Family Platter Meal in which dads can choose two packages.

The first package includes seafood kare-kare, pancit canton platter, baked talaba, butterfly squid, and one rice bowl for only P2,088 (with patrons saving P122).

The second package, meanwhile, includes shellfish family, shrimp family, pancit canton platter, whole fried chicken, tuna sisig, and two rice bowls for only P3,688 (saving P258).

The promo is available until June 20 via dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

Tim Ho Wan

People can also surprise their fathers with Michelin-starred meals from the Hong Kong dim sum restaurant chain and get a free crispy fried milk custard for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P500.

Shakey’s

The American pizza restaurant chain is treating dads to a free basket of sour cream-flavored mojos for a minimum purchase of P1,500 if they order in advance until June 17.

It is also giving away a free mug of beer (depending on store’s availability) or a softdrink float to the first 100 dads who will celebrate Father’s Day with them.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

Another American restaurant chain is making a sweet offer to fathers.

Patrons can buy two boxes of its ube cheese muffins for only P150 via dine-in, take-out, or delivery.