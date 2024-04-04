Beating the heat: Limited fruity frozen delights to try this dry season

An ice cream brand has introduced another banger for its monthly limited-time offering in time for the warmest period of the year with one of the most popular tropical fruits.

Dairy Queen is offering five mango-infused frozen treats in its latest “Blizzard of the Month” offer to help Filipinos cope with the sweltering heat this warm and dry season.

The heat is exacerbated by the ongoing El Niño, a climate pattern associated with extreme heat and drought.

The state weather bureau said it expects hot days until May.

Meanwhile, here are the following frozen treats offered by DQ in time for the “summer season:”

Mango Cheesecake Craze Blizzard

Mango KitKat Krunch Blizzard

Mangoberry Mallows Blizzard

Mango Strawberry Parfait

Mango Cheesecake Tin Cake

Mango KitKat Blizzard Cake

The Mango Cheesecake Craze Blizzard is made with DQ’s signature vanilla soft serve mixed with mango puree and bite-sized chunks of velvety smooth cheesecake. It is topped with crushed grahams and Cheesecake Square.

Meanwhile, mango and chocolate come together in the Mango KitKat Krunch Blizzard made with the brand’s signature vanilla soft serve mixed with bits of fresh mango and KitKat pieces, topped with crushed cookies and a half KitKat finger.

Those who are more into fruity flavors will enjoy the Mangoberry Mallows Blizzard made with DQ’s signature vanilla soft serve mixed with bits of fresh mango and strawberry. It is topped with soft and chewy mini marshmallows and then drizzled with mango and strawberry topping.

Fans of parfaits will also delight in the combination of mango and strawberry in the Mango Strawberry Parfait, which has layer upon layer of DQ’s signature vanilla soft serve with spoonfuls of mango and strawberry bits in between.

It is topped with mini marshmallows and generously garnished with whipped cream.

Those who prefer frozen delights in cake form will enjoy the Mango Cheesecake Tin Cake made with DQ’s signature vanilla soft serve topped with luscious mango topping, cheesecake bits and white icing, all resting on a crushed Oreo base.

There is also the Mango KitKat Blizzard Cake, which is made with DQ’s signature soft serve mixed with bits of fresh mango, all surrounding DQ’s signature fudge and crunch center.

The cake is then covered in white icing and yellow-green rosettes, and then topped with KitKat fingers.

It comes in six-inch and eight-inch sizes.

The offerings are available in all DQ branches until May 27, 2024.