‘Sarap na babalik-balikan moments’: Tropical Hut features retired manager’s viral story

A homegrown fast food chain featured the viral story of one of its retired managers in its online campaign called “#SNBBMoments.”

Tropical Hut Hamburger on Monday recognized Antonio “Tony” Boneo and his story that was shared by his daughter last June amid the fast food chain’s renewed popularity.

Twitter user Marian Boneo shared that she and her father visited the branch that he used to manage for a decade after the fast food chain became viral on social media.

“Today, on Father’s Day, we visited the branch which my father used to manage for 10 years. He patiently waits in line as he wanted to see how the store was doing due to its recent resurgence,” she tweeted before.

“Balita niya nga ‘yung dating sales nila for three days, na-reach nung store within a day. Never daw nilang na-achieve ‘yun kahit holiday/during weekends. Ngayon lang,” Marian added.

#KuwentongTropical#TropicalHut pic.twitter.com/FUOjXO3mrY — yani 🌼 (@marianboneo) June 19, 2022

She narrated that her father never had another employer apart from the fast food chain.

He has worked at more than 17 of its branches since 1978, starting at its Taft branch as janitorial staff.

Tony was also one of the pantrymen in the Escolta branch when it opened.

It is the same branch featured by market analyst John Paul Tanyag in his viral tweet that led to the brand’s renewed popularity.

“For 42 years, naging part ang tatay ko ng Tropical Hut mula pagkabinata niya hanggang sa siya ay mag-retire last year. Buong buhay niya sa THH (Tropical Hut Hamburger) niya nilaan ang kanyang oras at masasabi kong nobody cared for Tropical as much as he did,” Marian wrote.

pic.twitter.com/6sPFVm0riZ — yani 🌼 (@marianboneo) June 19, 2022

“‘Di siya umalis sa Tropical kahit di kataasan ang sahod, maayos naman ang benepisyo sa mga empleyado. Sabi nga ng nanay ko, may gatas kaming ininom, diaper (and) mga gamot nung baby pa kami dahil sa TH. Regular din ang pagpa-check up namin dahil sa medical benefits sa dependents,” Marian added.

She called her thread “#KwentongTropical.”

It became viral and was among the stories that circulated amid the renewed buzz about the fast food chain.

The story was acknowledged by Tropical Hut for its “#SNBBMoments” which is a nod to their tagline.

“SNBB” stands for “Sarap na babalik-balikan.”

“On a viral tweet in June, we heard the story of Sir Tony make rounds online about how after working for Tropical Hut for 42 years; he visited the branch he used to manage, now as a customer after we started trending,” the fast food chain said on Monday.

“From employees to customers, Tropical Hut celebrates everyone who’s been a part of our journey!” it added.

The fast food chain entered mainstream news last June after Tanyag shared his dining experience in one of its branches.

His tweets have prompted several Filipinos to head to its nearest branches and satisfy their cravings for its meals, such as burgers and clubhouse sandwiches.

The fast food chain started offering burgers in 1965, earlier than well-loved fast food competitors Jollibee and McDonald’s Philippines.

Patrons can avail of its food items through dine-in, take-out or Grab delivery.