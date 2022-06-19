Rundown: June 2022 events to enjoy

Mark your calendars. Several events are lined up in the remaining days of June.

From a birthday party to musical events and Father’s Day celebrations, here’s a rundown of events happening this month:

Foodpanda’s 8th birthday bash

Food delivery service Foodpanda is celebrating its 8th birthday with the biggest bash yet until July 3.

To kick things off, the brand prepared a carnival in select malls. These are packed with raffles and booths that can be enjoyed by the public.

Visitors of the carnival-themed party can have the chance to pose with Pau-pau, the new face of the brand, experience running on a giant hamster wheel for exclusive merch and vouchers, embody a human claw to take as many goodies as you can, and collect vouchers for your next snack spree.

The carnival-themed party first opened at the Glorietta Activity Center last June 17.

The public can catch it at the following branches on these dates:

Glorietta Activity Center – Until June 19

BHS Amphitheatre – June 24 to 26

The brand said the final leg of the carnival party will be announced soon but it is scheduled for July 1 to 3. The venue will be announced on the official Facebook page of Foodpanda.

8th’s not yet over! 🎉

You’re invited to our birthday carnival at Glorietta TODAY. And at the BGC Ampitheater on June 24-26. Don’t miss out on meeting Pau-Pau and win exciting prizes. 🙌 See yaaa! #8thOurPautasticBirthday https://t.co/mdwDCYIOrG pic.twitter.com/yNQlo4IVyS — foodpanda PH (@foodpandaPH) June 19, 2022

Aside from the carnival birthday bash, Foodpanda said customers can have the chance to win the following prizes from its birthday raffle:

All Foodpanda customers:

Eight (8) All Expense Paid Trip for Two (3 days, 2 nights) to Boracay (four winners) and Palawan (four winners)

Eight (8) Apple iPad Pro 11 (128 GB)

Eight (8) Nintendo Switch

Eight Hundred (800) Vouchers (PHP800 off, minimum order value of PHP799)

Exclusive prizes for Pandapro subscribers:

Eight (8) Cebu Pacific Round Trip Domestic Flight Tickets (Terms and Conditions apply) – pandapro subscribers only

Twenty-five (25) Love Bonito Gift Certificates – pandapro subscribers only

Thirty-seven (37) Realme PH Products – pandapro subscribers only

Two (2) Realme 9 Pro

Two (2) Realme 8 5G

Twelve (12) Realme Watch 5 Pro

Ten (10) Realme Hairdryer

Ten (10) Realme Bluetooth Speaker

One (1) Realme Pad Grey (3+32GB)

Five (5) Zalora Gift Certificates worth PHP2,000 – pandapro subscribers only

Agoda (Onground Raffle) – pandapro subscribers only

New users may join by registering via the www.foodpanda.ph or download the Foodpanda app, create an account and start ordering the food you love.

On the other hand, existing users may start ordering from thousands of restaurants or shops within your area.

To be eligible, the participants must use one of the provided codes in a successful transaction to earn one raffle entry. On the checkout page, customers must enter and use the following multiple-use voucher codes:

For food delivery: 88FOOD for PHP88 off with a minimum spend of PHP 499

For groceries: 88GROCERY for PHP 88 off with a minimum spend of PHP 888

For pickup: 88PICKUP for PHP 88 off with a minimum spend of PHP 599

For pandapro: 88PRO for PHP 88 off with a minimum spend of PHP 399

The brand said one entry is equivalent to one voucher redemption. The winners will be announced on July 10.

ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series

The running series in partnership with Ironman Group, Rock ‘n’ Roll Series and sports equipment ASICS started Sunday, June 19.

This race series will be held in the city of Manila. Participants will pass through historical sites such as kilometer zero, Rizal Park, Intramuros, National Museum, Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, Jones Bridge, and China Town.

It will be divided into three distances: the 5k run started at 6 a.m.; the 10k run started at 5 a.m.; the 21k run starts at 5 p.m.

READ: 1st Rock ‘n’ Roll running series to be held in Manila

Fête de la Musique

The music scene in the Philippines is on a roll with the return of live music events.

Fête de la Musique 2022 week started Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia, South Entertainment Area.

The event is presented by Alliance française de Manille, in partnership with the Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia and B-Side Productions, and co-organized by the Department of Tourism – Philippines.

Below appears the rundown of #FetePH2022 events:



Auto, motorcycle shows

To celebrate this year’s Father’s Day, malls, car and motorcycle enthusiasts held auto-shows in various areas where they displayed motorcycles and luxury vehicles.









—Rosette Adel