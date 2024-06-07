What we know about the ‘Fête de la Musique PH’s 30th run

For its 30th anniversary, the Fête de la Musique PH returns for an even larger celebration of music — and gatekeeping Filipino artists is unwelcomed here!

During a press launch hosted by improvisation duo AIIZ on Thursday, the 2024 French-inspired musical feast will have its largest number of stages so far in the past three decades.

The events will be spread out across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. And the best part? All festivities are free of charge!

Make Music Day, 30 years ago

Fête de la Musique, or Make Music Day in English began because of the love the French have for singing and performing, and how that passion mirrored the existing culture in the Philippines, according to the Embassy of France Cultural Attaché Martin Macalintal.

“[This] started in France [in 1982] when the French local government decided to support the musicians by setting up stages in the town plaza and public spaces,” Macalintal said in an interview with Interaksyon.

“Musicians go and perform with no talent fees, no nothing. It allowed them to perform in front of the public,” he added.

In 1994, the Philippines picked up on the French music event and opened its first live music stage in Malate, Manila.

“So it took off. People heard about the music, people heard about the performances, and this was at the time Malate was starting to open up different cafes, [like Cafe Breton],” the French Cultural Attaché added.

Over the years, Macalintal shared that the local partners along with the French cultural embassy in Manila began working with concert organizers to reach all sorts of musicians across all genres of music.

What used to be celebrated in just one day became a month-long orchestrated celebration.

Outside of music, the French Cultural Attaché hopes to push through with the France-Philippine partnership for producing more collaborative films.

Who’s performing?

Music lovers and enthusiasts can soon witness live performances of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists of different genres.

Notable performers, like Jason Dhakal, Autotelic, Dilaw, Any Name’s Okay, are some of the few headliners who will kick off the first night of the nationwide event.

August Wahh, one of the performers during the press launch, is expected to sing in one of the pocket stages set on June 28. August is a pop music singer under the local record label, “Careless”.

Other artists, such as Janine Teñoso, Jensen and The Flips, Leanne & Narra, The Ridleys, Shanne Dandan, Syd Hartha, and Unique Salonga, are expected to serenade their songs in various productions nationwide.

Those in search of new musical artists are more than welcome to party, as large and small stages will feature more up-and-coming solo singers and bands.

Save the date

The music event will run starting June 21 until June 29.

Besides Manila and Makati, its stages will be set in different cities and provinces, namely Albay, Bacoor, Baguio, Baler, Cagayan de Oro, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Cebu, Davao, El Nido, Laguna, Los Baños, Marikina, Masbate, Naga City, Pampanga, Puerto Galera, Siargao, South Cotabato and Zambales.

In total, there will be 21 locations for performances of various genres like pop, rap, jazz, rock, and alternative to name a few.

Forty pocket stages and 70 destination stages will feature new, growing, and long-time artists to celebrate music and culture.

Official schedules and performers, as well as other updates can be found on Fête de la Musique PH’s Facebook page.