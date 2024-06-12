Here are sweet, savory, relaxing treats to get for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is only a few days away, and if you still can’t think of a gift for your dad, look no further. Interaksyon has curated a list of special treats to help you celebrate fatherhood in style.

This year, Father’s Day falls on June 16.

Here are a few ways to show love to the man of the family.

Jumpstart the occasion with caffeine

Bo’s coffee, a homegrown heritage brand, will introduce new and limited-time beverages throughout the month of June.

In partnership with Lily’s Peanut Butter, Bo’s will launch the Iced Peanut Butter Foam Latte and Peanut Butter Mocha Froccino in their “Frozen Bliss Series.”

In line with the local coffee chain’s anniversary, Bo’s has also released their caffeine rush promotion. With this, dads and coffee lovers can enjoy a medium-sized Froccino for P100 every Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

This promo is limited to select flavors except Mocha and other seasonal drinks. The discount will also run until July 19.

Other discount and menu details are available via their website and social media.

Main course

Give your dad a break from barbecue duties this weekend with Mang Inasal’s Father’s Day discount on group meals and an online promo.

The Pinoy grill restaurant has opened a “Feast for Daddy” promo featuring a P499 meal combo fit for a family of three. The feast includes two pieces of Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho, two sticks of Pork BBQ with Java Rice, two Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo 8 ounce add-ons, and three small-sized drinks.

Larger families can also satisfy their grilled food cravings with three pieces of Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho, six sticks of Pork BBQ with Java Rice, four Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo 8 ounce add-ons, and six small-sized drinks for only P949.

These “IHAWtastic” combos are available in various Mang Inasal branches. More details are posted via their Facebook page.

Make room for dessert

Don’t forget to save room for dessert. Goldilock hasreleased its five-layered Coffee Layered Crunch cake just in time for Father’s Day.

For only P699, the family can enjoy a chocolate brownie, a whipped cream, mocha chiffon, coffee mouse, chewy cashew praline, and toffee goodness all in one cake.

This coffee cake fusion is now available in selected branches or can be ordered via GrabFood, FoodPanda, or Goldilocks delivery.

For rest and relaxation

If you want to celebrate a little fancier this year, Solaire Resort has opened a variety of father’s day packages to choose from.

Ranging from P2,400 to P5,800, Solaire’s list of father’s day treats consist of different kinds of services.

If your dad loves a good Italian, Japanese, or Korean feast, Solaire has bundles perfect to satisfy the hunger.

Those who wish to inquire may call the resort at +632 8888-8888 or email [email protected] to reserve a table. More information has been made available via their website.