October delights: Food events, deals, must-try offerings this month

Several restaurants and food establishments are rolling out exciting food offerings and deals and are celebrating milestones this October, and you don’t want to miss out.

Here’s a list of the best deals and events happening this month:

Celebrating Filipino desserts with delectable cocktails

In a three-part celebration of local desserts, Don Papa Rum gathered some of the most talented bartenders in the industry to craft cocktails that reimagined classic Filipino desserts into delectable cocktails through its Tres Papas Panghimagas.

Last August, its brand ambassador Audrey Gustillo joined forces at The Curator in Makati with Dan Santos and Trisha “Taco” Leong of Night Hawk Singapore for a memorable night featuring cocktails infused with classic Pinoy flavoured cocktails such as halo-halo, mais con yelo, and yema.

The celebration continued a month later at OTO in Poblacion with three exceptional women mixologists Alex Javier, Gustilo, and 28 HongKong Street’s Tamaryn Cooper.

In the mix of the night they formed crowd favorites such as:

Javier’s maja blanca created with Don Papa rum, corn, coconut, lime, and maja blanca mochi.

Cooper’s galactic booze cruise infused banana, pandan, coconut, lemon and apple with milk.

Gustilo’s easy as pie created with Don Papa Masskara, peach and mango, with lime and milk clarified.

The sweet finale of the celebration took place just this month at the Grasshopper Bar in Makati City where guests enjoyed more cocktails crafted by Chok Han, head bartender of Elephant Room Singapore, and Jonathan Matienzo of The Grasshopper.

Still focusing on Filipino desserts and delicacies, this finale allowed guests to witness the shift in familiar flavors such as the champorado, kalamay, buko pandan, and ube leche flan.

“Don Papa is extremely proud to hold Tres Papas here in our mother market, and soon in other parts of Asia Pacific. I am thrilled to see how Filipinos are very supportive of our brand,” JoAnn Ramos, Don Papa Rum Philippines’ president Asia-Pacific marketing and commercial head, said.

“Expect to see more from Don Papa as we continue to expand our presence here and across the region.”

Here are some of the standout panghimagas-inspired cocktails that captivated guests during the three-part Tres Papas Panghimagas celebration:

Hakuna Banana by Matienzo: A refreshing mix of Don Papa Rum, strawberry, pineapple, pili nut, banana, and bitters.

Champorado by Han: A decadent blend of black rice-infused Don Papa Rum, white cacao, mint, cardamom, and cream.

Galactic Booze Cruise by Cooper: A tropical combination of Don Papa Rum, banana, pandan, coconut, lemon, apple, and milk, perfectly clarified for a smooth finish.

Halo-halo Milk by Gustilo: Featuring brown butter-washed Don Papa Rum, banana, milk, and ube.

Ube Rum-os by Leong: A creative concoction of Don Papa Masskara, elderflower, ube, cream, lime, lemon, egg white, soda, latik, and cheese.

Potato Corner’s 32nd birthday

What started as a passion for frying has now become a global sensation, delighting fans of flavored fries worldwide for over 32 years.

Potato Corner’s legacy continues with its core flavors—cheese, sour cream, and barbecue—carrying the same passion that sparked its journey decades ago.

Now, as it celebrates its 32nd anniversary, the brand is giving back to its loyal supporters with exciting flavor-filled promotions and giveaways.

Last October 14 to October 18, customers got a chance to receive free regular fries when purchasing any core-flavored mega-, giga-, or tera-, sized fries, snack bites, or special cuts in any stores nationwide.

The celebration continues from October 21 to 25, where customers can score free jumbo fries with any tera fries or tera mix order through GrabFood and Foodpanda, featuring at least one of the core flavors.

Mang Inasal bags 4 awards, celebrates ‘Ihaw fest’

Restaurant chain Mang Inasal emerged as the only restaurant from the Philippines to receive four awards at the 21st International Business Awards (IBA) held in Turkey on October 11.

Bringing home two Golds, one Silver, and one Bronze, the chain was recognized for its groundbreaking marketing efforts, innovative community engagement, and quick-service industry.

“Mang Inasal is proud to represent the Philippines on a global stage, as the only quick-service restaurant honored at the International Business Awards. These awards are a testament to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of the vibrant communities behind us,” Mike Castro, president of the chain, said.

It won Gold for its Mang Inasal Creators’ Circle in the “Influencer Marketing Campaign of the Year” category, remarkable for its use of digital creators to boost brand visibility across regions and markets in the country.

It also received Gold for an “Engaged Community of the Year,” highlighting the brand’s success in building strong customer relationships and creating a lively space for meaningful interactions with its community.

The chain’s digital and publication relations officer RJ Jabeguero-Rodillo said that these two Gold awards are especially meaningful as it showcased the vibrant communities they have been building for the past two years.

“These awards validate not only the strength of our brand but also the strong connections we’ve established with our local influencer-partners and customers nationwide,” he said.

“Truly, Mang Inasal is not just about food–it’s about bringing people together and celebrating our shared moments of happiness. And these two communities are a testament to that commitment.”

Meanwhile, in the “Viral Marketing Campaign of the Year” category, Mang Inasal won Silver after its viral partnership with NBA superstar Dwight Howard, a campaign that gained significant attention and connected well with fans worldwide.

The chain also won Bronze in the “Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Community Engagement” category for its effective content strategy which eventually contributed to the high digital engagement and strong relationships with its influencers and customers.

“We remain committed to continuous innovation and strengthening our connection with customers, ensuring that every dining experience — whether in-store, at home, or wherever they are — is fun, memorable, and truly special,” Castro said.

This month, Mang Inasal is also celebrating the ongoing Ihaw Fest by giving away two Palabok Solos with every purchase of a Family Fiesta bundle until October 31, available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. This promo started last October 16.

The grill experts’ special offer is part of a nationwide celebration that has delighted customers with freebies. Earlier this month, the first two weeks featured free Extra Creamy Halo-Halo, and now, customers can enjoy two free Palabok Solos during the third and fourth weeks.

Las Flores opens first branch outside Metro Manila

Last September 24, Spanish restaurant Las Flores opened its doors for the Kapampangans as it welcomed its new branch at the Hanna Casino Resort in Clark, Pampanga.

“We are thrilled to open Las Flores’ very first branch outside of Metro Manila here in Pampanga. Our opening comes at a perfect time, as we’ve recently launched a new menu featuring fresh takes on classic Spanish dishes,” William Abuel, vice president for operations of Bistronomia, said.

“This demonstrates Bistronomia’s commitment to continuous innovation, ensuring that we bring the best dining experience to our customers.”

New home means new menu

The opening of the Spanish restaurant posed the perfect opportunity to reveal the new menu filled with Spanish dishes guaranteed to become instant favorites.

“We’ve created new dishes to complement the classic Spanish fare offered at Las Flores, playing with signature Spanish flavors to craft homey, comforting dishes familiar to the Filipino palate,” Alfredo Rodriguez, Bistronomia’s executive chef, said.

New offerings include:

Paella Gambas Ajillo,

Duck Stew Rigatoni,

Fritura Mixta,

Croquetas de Chorizo,

Ossobuco and,

Grilled Lamb Rack.

Its timeless classic will of course be present on the menu, including:

Steak Tartar Tacos,

Foie Explosion,

Salmon y Salmon and,

Paellas (Negra, Setas, Conhinillo, Vieras, Mariscos).

Whether you’re gathering for a family fiesta or planning a night out with friends, it also offers an impressive selection of cocteles and tapas to try out.

Even kids can now join in on the fun with the new kids menu, which includes comforting favorites like carbonara, mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, and mini burgers.

Of course, no Spanish meal at Las Flores is complete without cocktails– Las Flores Mule, Aperol Spritz, and Gin Basil Smash are among the many delightful options.

Not only did the restaurant bring its cuisine to Pampanga but also its signature blend of contemporary and cozy interiors, welcoming an atmosphere ideal for enjoying Spanish cuisine with family and friends.

Whether you’re a Pampanga local or just visiting, Las Flores provides the perfect setting to relax and enjoy authentic Spanish dishes in a warm and inviting environment.

Kinder’s newest creamy and crunchy snack

Kinder, the second-largest chocolate brand in the world, is here to introduce another treat that will surely create special moments with its creamy, chocolatey, and crunchy snacks.

Kinder Tronky is a new cocoa wafer biscuit that offers a multi-textured experience, a perfect treat to unwind during busy afternoons and bring a moment of indulgence to your day.

“With Kinder Tronky, we continue our commitment to bringing small but delightful moments into our daily lives,” Fabian Heymer, Kinder Tronky representative, said.

The crisp cocoa wafer is encased in a smooth filling made of chocolate, milk, and biscuit crumbs, with a thin strip of chocolate on top for an extra touch of sweetness.

Each bite provides a satisfying blend of textures and flavors, making Kinder Tronky the perfect treat for a quick break during a busy workday.

“We hope this new snack will help people find a moment of indulgence and relaxation amidst their busy schedules,” Heymer said.

Kinder Tronky is now available in stores nationwide. Take a moment to unplug and enjoy.

OPPO’s daily rewards

Oppo is offering an exciting promotion via its app for a chance to win exclusive vouchers from Brownies Unlimited, Bo’s Coffee, SM Cinema, and Robinsons Supermarket in its daily rewards raffle.

The raffle stands as its comment to bring more fun and rewards to the community through its prizes. Whether it’s your morning coffee or a movie night with friends, the daily rewards raffle has something for everyone every day.

As simple as three steps, users can press go and easily enjoy everyday treats until November 15.

First, log into the app and click on the raffle banner on the homepage to be directed to the campaign page.

Then, tap the “GO” Button to initiate the raffle to reveal your prize for the day. Each user gets one free play every day, with additional plays available for 50 OPPOints each.

Lastly, receive your prize based on the results of the game.

Users can also utilize the Oppo Circle, where you can share your game results, celebrate prizes, and spread the word about this exciting raffle.