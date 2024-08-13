New eats: Food offerings, deals this August

Good news, foodies!

Several brands are offering various food offerings and deals this August to satisfy your cravings.

Check out the list of deals and offerings you can enjoy this month:

‘JoyZone’

With its famous motto, “Sa Jollibee, Bida Ang Saya,” the world-famous Pinoy fast food chain is guaranteeing happiness in its limited-time installation called “JoyZone” at Glorietta, Makati City.

Jollibee Glorietta started hosting JoyZone that provides patrons an innovative and interactive experience last August 10 and 11. It will also be open to the public from Aug. 14 to 18 between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the same branch.

Upon entrance to the fast food chain branch, you will be welcomed with the Joy Mirror filter, where an LED screen with the friendly Jollibee mascot is displayed to give you a glimpse of what you can expect inside.

You can also experience the first-ever Joy Meter Filter, a mini-game that will analyze your joy level, giving you an equivalent Peso discount.

With a minimum spend of P249, patrons can redeem this discount on your next purchase at the Jollibee Glorietta store.

“Jollibee has always been committed to spreading joy, and the JoyZone is our latest way of showing that. With the help of modern technology, we aim to provide our customers with a fun and unique experience where they can enjoy their favorite Jollibee meals at discounted prices,” Luis Berba, director of Masterbrand and Chickenjoy, said.

Triple cheese

If you’re a cheese lover, a fast food chain got you covered.

Taco Bell, a fast food offering Mexican-inspired dishes, is set to satisfy all your August cheese cravings, this month.

It introduced the Triple Cheese collection, with food items that unite three cheeses: cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella Cheese.

Dive into a world of gooey, irresistible, cheesy extravaganza — an experience you won’t want to miss — by ordering these from the menu:

Triple Cheese Quesadilla – P159

Triple Cheese Core Burrito – P199

Triple Cheese Crunchwrap – P199

These were made available to the public last August 6 but you can still enjoy the ultimate cheese-fest until September 2024.

Solo Fiesta

The Philippines’ grill expert, Mang Inasal, introduced Solo Fiesta, an ultimate all-in-one meal that comes in five different bundles. It is available nationwide this month.

“Our Solo Fiesta has captured the hearts of our dine-in, takeout, and delivery customers with its delicious assortment of chicken inasal, pork bbq, palabok, lumpiang Togue and Java rice,” Mang Inasal president Mike Castro said.

Patrons can enjoy Solo Fiesta with Pinoy favorites starting at a dine-in price of P189.

In Mindanao, this promotion will not be available in areas with pork restrictions due to the African Swine Flu.

Tuna nuggets

A new nugget has been launched, and it’s not made of chicken. Introducing Century Tuna’s Crispy Tuna Nuggets — a healthier and yummier twist of the classic nugget.

This reimagined nugget ensures lunchtime is fun, nutritious, and guilt-free for kids while helping moms prepare quick, easy and healthy meals that satisfy their children’s taste buds.

Packed with Omega 3 DHA, these crunchy nuggets are good for both the heart and mind and are sure to become your new favorite snack.

The new offering from Century Tuna is available at leading supermarkets for P99 suggested retail price for a 12-piece pack.