One tap at a time: Engkanto brings award-winning craft beers to BGC

World-renowned local brewery Engkanto is brewing up something new in Forbes Town, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City with the launch of its second and latest taproom.

Serving craft beers infused with homegrown flavors like honey, mango and ube, Engkanto brings its signature drinks to the bustling streets of Taguig City — one tap at a time.

Engkanto Taps BGC officially opened its doors on March 12, inviting craft beer enthusiasts to indulge in the “freshest local craft beer.”

Open daily from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., the taproom pours globally acclaimed brews, including the award-winning High Hive Honey Ale, well into the night.

Since 2017, the local brewery has been on a mission to expand beer choices for Filipinos while bringing local flavors to the world. That journey led to a crowning achievement last year, when it was named the World’s Best Beer at the World Beer Awards 2024.

Its High Hive Honey Ale reigned, outshining over 70 global entries in the Flavored Honey and Maple Syrup beer category — proof that homegrown brews can stand tall on the world stage.

“The Engkanto team is here to grow the craft community in the country and to us that means sharing an authentic and fantastic experience at Taps,” Engkanto founder Ian Paradies said in a statement.

“This entails demonstrating our skills in curating drinks and different dishes beyond showing our love for great beers,” he added.

Engkanto’s tap lineup also boasts seven other craft beers, which include seasonal brews. Among them, the Paint Me Purple Ube Lager and Mango Nation Hazy IPA have captured the taste buds of beer lovers in the United States and Australia.

Other tap beers include the Live It Up Lager and the Green Lava Double IPA. Prices range from an easy P160 for a regular pour to P300 for a large, bringing world-class craft beer within reach.

Engkanto’s past seasonal brews have also used local ingredients like flowers and fruits, delivering fresh, vibrant flavors for alcohol enthusiasts to enjoy.

Even newcomers to craft beer will find a welcoming experience at the taproom. Its “Beer Flight” option lets occasional drinkers sample any four beers on tap, with 200-milliliter pours of each — making it a friendlier way to explore different flavors.

If you prefer stronger spirits, the taproom also serves cocktails featuring “innovative infusions,” where bartenders concoct drinks resembling the “unique flavor profiles” of Engkanto’s signature beers.

Here are the cocktails they offer for at least P400 per drink:

The Flirty Flamingo

Ube Rum-Com

Nutty & Nice-Presso

Sampa-Loca Highball

Peach Perfect Mangroni

Bee’s Knees Spritz

Engkanto particularly recommends the Sampa-Loca Highball, a bold mix of Jameson whiskey, Green Lava Double IPA, and agave syrup, infused with fresh tamarind.

For a twist on the classic Espresso Martini, try the Nutty C Nice-Presso. This rich, creamy cocktail packs a bold kick, blending Kapeng Barako-infused vodka, Sula Coffee Liqueur, and Engkanto’s Choco-Nut Stout Syrup for a uniquely local take on a coffee cocktail.

But the Bee’s Knees Spritz was the standout favorite for Interaksyon. This refreshing blend of Apple Soju, Vodka Lemon, Limoncello, Engkanto’s Honey Ale Syrup and Ginger Cordial delivered an irresistibly smooth and easy-to-drink experience.

“Everything great about local beers is here. Not to mention the unique cocktails and complementing food. How can you not go to Taps and miss out on all the fun?” Engkanto Managing Director Ricard Basora said in a statement.

Beyond tap beers and cocktails, the gastropub whips up crave-worthy fried bites to pair with your drink.

Some of the options include nachos, croquetas, fried pickles, fries, chili-garlic chicharrón, chorizo-cheddar dynamite lumpia, barbecue, chicken, sisig and inasal — perfect for snacking between sips.

Chef Luis de Terry further elevates the bar chow experience by crafting house-made sauces using Engkanto beers, including the Ale Mustard, specially created for the Sausage Party platter.

The local brewery opened its first taproom in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, debuting in early February.

“We had so much fun launching Engkanto Taps, Sta. Rosa in the south and the people are so warm and welcoming to us. This time around, BGC is the newest place to be for beer lovers in Manila,” Basora said.