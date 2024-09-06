Foodie alert: This fast food chain quietly opens coffee-focused subsection

A homegrown fast food chain soft launched a subsection that serves premium coffee, pastries, and snacks for those looking for a cafe experience.

Facebook users alerted Filipinos of JolliBrews, a new pilot subsection of the Jollibee store that offers specialty coffee like Spanish Latte and Sea Salt Cream Latte.

It also offers pastries like Croissant and New York Cheesecake, as well as snacks like Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap, Chicken Tomato and Mozzarella Sandwich, and Sardine and Garlic Pasta.

Jollibee manager Anna Perreras on Thursday, September 5 said that the fast food chain has soft launched its pilot subsection which she introduced as Filipinos’ “next go-to cafe.”

It will be available from September 9 to 22, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

She said JolliBrews is located at Jollibee’s branch in BGC Triangle at 39th St. corner Triangle Drive in Taguig City.

Jollibee has not yet officially announced anything about the new concept.

Another fast food chain, McDonald’s, has the McCafe chain which serves coffee house-style offerings like espresso, cappuccino, latte, and macchiato, as well as cheesecakes and cookies.