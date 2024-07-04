Rundown: Gadget, food, shopping deals you can enjoy this July

Get ready for the big price slashes for gadgets, food and e-commerce brands this month.

OPPO, Shopee and Lazada are some of the brands and platforms that will be offering discounts for the upcoming 7.7 sale on July 7 onwards.

Here’s what customers can expect from this year’s mid-year sale.

OPPO

OPPO’s massive sale will offer up to P7,000 discounted items starting July 7 to 10.

Filipinos can soon acquire a wide variety of smartphones such as OPPO A Series A17, A17k and A58 as well as the OPPO Reno7 5G at a lower price.

Aside from smartphones, the tech brand is offering all-day discount vouchers depending on the minimum purchase. For purchases worth P4,999 to P5,499 will receive P100 off, items worth P8,999 will have a P200 discount, while gadgets that cost P13,999 will get P400 off.

OPPO is offering more benefits on two of the biggest online shopping sites in the country.

Its official stores, Shopee and Lazada, will give a P50 off voucher to customers for every P500 purchase, while a 15% discount is available for items worth P4,000 on Shopee capped at P1,200.

Customers may also get a chance to receive several freebies with their OPPO purchase.

Below is the list of devices on sale and the freebies that come with them:

OPPO A38 and A58 – Free MH320 earphones

OPPO A60, A78 5G and OPPO Pad Air 4+64GB – Free TG113 Bluetooth

OPPO Find N3 Flip – Free pearl case and OPPO Enco Air2

Reno11 Series 5G – Free K8A Bluetooth speakers and selfie stick

Other bundled items marked down for this month’s sale are:

OPPO A18 with OPPO Enco Buds2 – P6,389

OPPO Band B1 – P6,489

OPPO A18 with Enco Buds2 – P4,589

OPPO A18 with OPPO Band B1 – P5,389

OPPO A17k with OPPO Band B1 – P4,689

OPPO A17k with OPPO Enco Buds2 – P4,589

OPPO Band B1 with OPPO Enco Buds2 combo – P1,889

More information will be made available on OPPO Philippines’ official website or Facebook.

Aside from tech gadgets and snacks, online shopping apps have released their discount vouchers days ahead of the monthly price drop.

Shopee

“Araw-arawin niyo na ang ‘pag claim niyo ng mga 50% Off Fashion, 25% Off Mega Discount, Free Shipping vouchers and more!” Shopee said on Facebook.

Lazada

Lazada, on the other hand, has already begun its discount deals and free shipping coupons a week before the 7.7 sale through “SulitTipidSaLazada”.

7-Eleven

Meanwhile, this month, convenience store 7-Eleven is set to celebrate the 7-Eleven Day, happening on July 11. It is offering festive deals, discounts and giveaways from July 7 to 11.

Here are some of the anticipated special sales to look forward to:

Discounts on over 400 items in every branch

Special deals on the Crunch Time fried chicken, Big Bite hotdogs, Mister Donut and more.

50% off on juices, chocolates, chips, instant noodles and health discounts.

More details are available via its Facebook page.