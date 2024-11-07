Mystery behind actors’ posts on ‘#BiggestWeddingOfTheYear’ revealed

The mystery is over.

The enigma behind the hashtag “#BiggestWeddingOfTheYear” has been solved following the mysterious posts of some celebrities about being invited to such an event.

Actors Anne Curtis, Maymay Entrata, Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos host Sam YG and other content creators previously intrigued Filipinos online after posting a gold invitation with the initials “K&B” (K and B).

The invitation bore the date Nov. 5, 2025.

All of them also used the hashtag “#BiggestWeddingOfTheYear” and expressed excitement over the supposed event via Instagram Stories and social media posts.

“Someone’s getting married!! How exciting! Looking forward to it! #BiggestWeddingOfTheYear,” Anne wrote.

“Waaaaaah! Excited for this! #BiggestWeddingOfTheYear,” Maymay wrote with emojis of a ring and boquet.

“Best in abay na talaga sa kasal with @khalilramos. Can’t wait to attend the biggest wedding of the year!! Waaah!! #BiggestWeddingOfTheYear,” Gabbi wrote with emojis of a grinning-with-sweat face and a white heart.

“As an abay ulit with @gabbi for the biggest wedding of the year! So excited!! #BiggestWeddingOfTheYear,” her beau, Khalil, also wrote emojis of a shocked face and a hand-over-mouth face.

“One day away! All set to host the #BiggestWeddingOfTheYear! Let’s do this,” Sam said with emojis of a ring, rock-on gesture, and a microphone.

He also posted a clip of a bride running away from an altar and said it was his “first time” witnessing an “actual runaway bride” in 18 years.

“Sana maayos pa, sayang naman. #BiggestWeddingOfTheYear #Kagulo,” Sam said with a folded-hands emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam YG (@_samyg)

The same hashtag was later used by Lazada Philippines as it posted a video on social media.

“#BiggestWeddingoftheYear? Kami lang ‘to!” the online shopping app said on Thursday, November 7.

“Andito na ang 11.11 #LazadaBiggestSale starting November 8, 8 p.m.,” it added.

The post was accompanied by a video featuring the “runaway bride” Sam had uploaded about.

In Lazada’s clip, the bride said she was switching to the particular platform.

The groom later admitted to switching as well and then cited its “biggest sale.”

The revelation behind the mysterious “wedding” hashtag expectedly elicited various reactions from Filipinos who have been wondering about the posts.

“Pinahirapan ako search kagabi [nito] ah,” a Facebook user commented with grinning-with-sweat emojis.

“Akala ko kung sino ‘yung wedding of the year,” another user wrote.

“Hala, ‘di ako nakatulog [nang] maayos dahil dito, kakaloka,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Pinagkaguluhan sa TikTok, ito lang pala,” commented another Facebook user with laughing and grinning-with-sweat emojis.

The 11.11 sale, also known as the November 11 sale, is considered one of the biggest double-day sales in online shopping platforms.

Reports said it has its origins in China, where the date is known as “Singles Day,” a counter to Valentine’s Day.

The annual holiday celebrates singlehood in which unattached individuals would mark the occasion by treating themselves to gifts and presents.

It was started by Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce giant.

The event has since grown to a week-long online shopping festival that peaks on November 11.