‘Core memory’: Anne Curtis’ wax figure a manifestation of her ‘Anne-stoppable’ dreams

Chasing a grand dream has its challenges and setbacks but with multi-talented star, Anne Curtis’ grit and perseverance, a goal can always be achieved when you become “anne-stopabble.”

With over 20 decades in the media and hosting industry, Anne is bringing another historical milestone for the Philippines as the first Filipina actress and TV host to be immortalized in the star-studded Madame Tussauds Hong Kong museum.

On Wednesday, November 27, Anne unveiled her figure which she believes is a manifestation of the big dreams that now turned into a reality.

“This is truly a core memory made for me today…here’s to dreaming big and making those dreams come true,” she said during the unveiling ceremony.

“I hope that through this, I’m able to instill in everyone that if you dream big, work hard, have patience, your biggest dreams can come true,” she added in an exclusive interview with Interaksyon.

Anne also thanked and acknowledged her followers’ support and belief in her acting, singing and fashion skills– the support she believes fueled her into the icon she is today.

She also invited overseas Filipino workers, who have shared a long-time running joke about coming home for her birthday.

“So now, you don’t have to worry about coming home for my birthday because you can now visit me at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong.”

The twin statue is dressed in an elegant cream-colored Dior gown donated by the actress herself, and a pose that has been thoughtfully chosen to represent Anne conquering the stage with a microphone.

“I wanted something that would be timeless and elegant, which really speaks with how I like to personally dress,” she said about the attire choice.

She also added that the microphone has been a powerful tool alongside her career, Anne’s main reason for deciding the pose for the figure.

“It looks like I’m about to conquer this stage, which is all about pursuing your biggest dreams. And that’s what I wanted to impart with this pose,” she said.

The actress also shared during the event that the timing was perfect, as she was also in Hong Kong when the museum broke the news to her.

Anne joins other Filipino legends honored with wax figures at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong: Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Broadway icon Lea Salonga also unveiled her Madame Tussauds wax figure for the museum in Singapore last September.

But for her, other icons in the list who deserve the same recognition are Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo, Unkabogable Star Vice Ganda, Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, the Nation’s Girl Group BINI, Asia’s Superstar Kathryn Bernardo, and Primetime King Coco Martin.

Anne also expressed her pride in representing Filipinos globally, emphasizing that it is about time for Filipinos to shine on the world stage.

“[W]hether it be sports, beauty pageants, fashion shows, acting, now is the time for Filipinos… It’s about time that we do make a name for ourselves as Filipinos on a worldwide stage,” she said.

The public can view Anne’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong’s “Glamour Zone” starting December 9 this year. It joins other figures of Hollywood A-listers like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.