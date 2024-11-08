‘Very estetik’: 4,000th branch of convenience store in Philippines catches attention

Two branches of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain have unveiled a new look and updated food selections.

Its new stores in Newport City, Pasay and Angeles City have been reimagined with a sleek, modern layout and spacious dining areas, offering customers a fresh and comfortable experience.

Both branches also have new food offerings, such as Taiwan’s famous 21 To Go chicken and premium coffee, and bakery items from !+? Cafe Reserve.

Hotpot bowls by Vikings were also available in both stores.

These offerings and services are unavailable in most 7-Eleven branches in the country.

Customers could still choose from the variety of 7-Eleven offerings, such as Crunch Time, City Cafe, and Gulp, in the newly-opened stores.

Online users were amused by the new look of the stores.

Ran Got Away, a video creator, posted on Facebook a video clip of the 7-Eleven store in Pasay.

“Pangmalakasan at pinakamagandang 7-Eleven na napuntahan ko sa Pinas. May cafe sa loob at modern talaga,” his caption read.

Facebook users commented on his post, pointing out the neatness and exquisite design of the Pasay branch store.

“Ang ganda. [S]ana mapanatiling malinis [‘yung] store lalo na [‘yung] dining area at matutong mag-CLAYGO (Clean as You Go). [‘Yun] lang finish na 😊,” an online user on the platform shared.

“I’ve been there once; malaki sya at maganda sa loob. Mga 1 [hour] din ako naghintay sa loob n[i]yan,” another Facebook user stated.

On another platform, online users on TikTok also highlighted the design layout of the Pampanga store.

Online users commented on a TikTok video, sharing their experiences visiting the branch.

“[I] live kinda nearby. [I] went there a few days ago. [I]nfairness parang [7-Eleven] nga na nag-level up with its design compared to the usual [7-Eleven] stores,” a TikTok user said.

“Omg nadaanan [namin] to going to [A]ngeles. [Nakaka-amaze] yung look. [V]ery estetik hehe,” another online user on the video-sharing platform stated.

4,000th store

As part of 7-Eleven’s 40th anniversary, it opened its Pasay branch on October 17, marking the convenience store chain’s 4000th store in the country.

Meanwhile, the company also strengthened its environment-friendly practices by using solar energy in its operations in the Pampanga branch.

The convenience store chain would also offer promotions and in-store discounts to its customers to celebrate the said milestone.

In 1984, 7-Eleven established its first store in Quezon City. The convenience chain became the “community’s go-to provider of everyday needs and reliable services 24/7.”