New eats: Int’l, Pinoy food offerings you can try dine-in or take-out this July

Good news, foodies!

A number of restaurants and food brands launched new food offerings this month. From Mexican to Korean to Japanese to Filipino food, family and friends can choose from additional food options, whether dine-in or take-out.

Compañeros, BOK Chicken, Siklab+ and 7-Eleven are some of the food establishments that launched food offerings with Filipino-inspired flavors worth exploring.

Here are some new eats you can try:

Fil-Mex cuisine

Craving for a Filipino barbecue or a Mexican taco? Why not have both?

Compañeros is a taqueria joint that offers a different take on tacos, salsas and horchatas by combining the aspect of Pinoy karinderya and street food as well as the Mexican food truck.

The quaint snack spot is situated on the ground floor of the Matheus Building in Poblacion, Makati City.

LOOK: Compañeros, the newest Filipino-Mexican taqueria x cantina, is featuring its new range of dining experience in Poblacion, Makati.@interaksyon pic.twitter.com/bMnaLrzoDN — Gabriell Christel (@gabbigalang15) July 11, 2024

Below is the list of the featured items on their menu:

Here is their menu: pic.twitter.com/1rTLB4hYFs — Gabriell Christel (@gabbigalang15) July 11, 2024

Here’s the tortilla-filled starters with its homemade mexican sauces: pic.twitter.com/ceVdvTLTPB — Gabriell Christel (@gabbigalang15) July 11, 2024

Here is one of their birria tacos, paired with three homemade sauces. pic.twitter.com/HpU0pQHGKy — Gabriell Christel (@gabbigalang15) July 11, 2024

Here are the varieties of their soft-shelled tacos: pic.twitter.com/zWeG3pAaWS — Gabriell Christel (@gabbigalang15) July 11, 2024

to top it off, a nod to samalamig and sweet mexican drink: melon horchata pic.twitter.com/jm7nyUWCHK — Gabriell Christel (@gabbigalang15) July 11, 2024

In an interview, store owners Philip and Regine Estillore-Gonda said that Compañeros marked their debut in the food industry as they are lawyers by profession.

Regine shared that food has “always [has] really been a huge part of us like it’s our love language.”

The store’s name, besides its Spanish derivation meaning “buddies,” was also inspired by its Filipino connotation, according to the co-owner.

“Compañero in Spanish means friends, so we want the food to be enjoyed by friends but also it is a nod to our day jobs,” Regine said. “Kasi ‘di ba kapag Filipino tinatawag nila ang mga lawyers na kumpanyero, kumpanyera.”

When it comes to the food selection, Philip mentioned that they collaborated with chef Kevin David, who brings extensive fine-dining experience and a passion for Mexican cuisine.

“Our chef consultant is Michelin-trained, and fine dining din ang background niya. So his background sa fine dining then put it sa taco-truck-style, I think yun yung nagpa-unique sa amin,” he said.

Table for how many?

Meanwhile, if you’re into fried chicken, there is a hole-in-the-wall chicken store that evolved from its cloud kitchen concept to offer a dine-in experience. This allows their customers to enjoy their fast food hot off the stove.

BOK Chicken is a Filipino-owned Korean fast-food chain specializing in fried chicken, corndog bites, fries, kimchi rice and other menu items.

It was announced that the new store concept now caters to those with late-night shifts or lifestyles, with sit-down establishments staying open until 3 a.m.

The fried chicken shack is located across parts of Luzon including Cavite, Laguna, Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Quezon City, San Juan, Subic-Olongapo, Tarlac and soon in Cebu.

A modern take on ‘ulam’

Classic Filipino “ulams” or viands have gotten a bolder style with a new restaurant concept in Mandaluyong City.

Siklab+ is a restaurant under the Bistro Group that features traditional favorites elevated with a modern twist. It is set to open in August.

Here is a list of its signature meals:

Kuhol ni Tanggol

KKK: Klasikong Kare-Kare

Pancit Itim

Pinatisang Fried Chicken

Ok na Okoy

Paboriting Pork Sisig

Pinalutong na Tawilis

Anak ng Tokwa’t Baboy

The Filipino restaurant will open on the fourth floor of Shangri-la Plaza in Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City.

Japanese curry

Those who prefer a convenient food trip can now grab a quick bite of Japan at their nearest convenience store.

7-Eleven expanded its offerings beyond Filipino, Korean and Thai cuisine to introduce Japanese curry meals.

The franchise proudly displays its seal of approval from “Let’s Eat Pare,” a well-known Facebook group in the food enthusiast community in the newly released food series.

Here are a few Japanese dishes in stock:

Hamburg steak curry

Pork katsu curry

Chicken Karaage curry

These Japanese meals are now available on select 7-Eleven shelves in Luzon.