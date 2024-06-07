Expectation vs. reality: Pinoys review convenience store’s ‘Pride Bun’ offering

A snack offering from a popular convenience store to commemorate Pride Month earned buzz among some Filipinos who were able to buy the product.

7-Eleven Philippines announced on Wednesday that it is offering its Big Bite Hot Dog with a rainbow-colored bun for the same price of P45 in its Luzon stores until June 30.

“Come in your colors and bite with pride!” it said on a Facebook post.

“Big Bite Pride Bun is for everyone!” the convenience store added.

Some of those who were able to buy a Pride Bun also shared their own experiences of trying out the bun, claiming it appeared “moldy.”

“7/11, I like that you’re supporting Pride Month, pero ganito talaga? ‘Yung actual colored tinapay,” an online user wrote with a crying emoji, juxtaposing a picture of the announcement and the bought product.

Another X user also shared a picture of the Pride Bun he was able to buy.

“Thanks, 7-11, for making me feel seen with the Pride Bun because I identify as an amag,” he wrote.

“Mukhang tinapay na may amag aring Pride Bun sa 7-Eleven,” another user commented, sharing a picture.

Others, however, had a different experience when they bought the product.

“Here’s mine, haha,” an online user commented.

“Ba’t ito, ok naman? Hahaham malas talaga mga accla, saw this sa FB [Facebook],” another user wrote.

“Ba’t ‘yung nabili ko maayos pa [kaysa] dyan, HAHAHAHA,” a different Pinoy commented.

In the comments section of its Facebook post, 7-Eleven addressed the food coloring concerns.

“We understand that you have a concern regarding one of our products and we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused you,” its account said to one of the online users who shared a screengrab of a tweet criticizing the product.

“To properly set your expectations, we are doing our best to ensure that we provide customers with the duly best products and services. Rest assured that your concern is duly documented as we continuously improve the availability of products and services we currently have,” the convenience store added.

It also encouraged the public to approach any of their personnel for suggestions or to fill out a feedback form.

“Please feel free to approach any of our store personnel and share your suggestions and ideas or simply fill out a form and drop it in the suggestion boxes in our stores,” 7-Eleven said.

“Alternatively, you may also fill out our feedback form via this link,” it added, sharing the webpage link.

The convenience store also said concerned Filipinos can email them at [email protected].

The rainbow color

The LGBTQ+ community is symbolized by the rainbow flag, which, with its different colors, represents togetherness since LGBTQ+ people come from all races, ages, and genders.

History.com said that the original flag featured eight colors, each having a different meaning.

At the top was hot pink; which represented sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow signifying sunlight, green for nature, turquoise to represent art, indigo for harmony, and violet at the bottom for spirit.

It later evolved as a rainbow flag and has since been used to represent the diverse LGBTQ+ community.

The LGBTQ+ community is honored every June, with the commemoration month inspired by the June 1969 Stonewall Uprising in the United States which sparked the country’s queer liberation movement.