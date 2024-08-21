7-Eleven reminds official licensee in PH only one who can use store trademarks

A convenience store chain reminded the public that its official licensee in the Philippines is the only entity that can use its trademarks.

7-Eleven Philippines on Wednesday released a statement about the “unauthorized use of 7-Eleven trademarks” and said that the Philippine Seven Corporation (PSC) is the only one that can use its logo, trade name, and such.

“PSC will not be responsible or liable for any transactions, services, or activities conducted by other entities using the 7-Eleven trademarks,” the convenience store said on August 21.

It also encouraged Filipinos “to remain vigilant” and to report to its customer care hotlines (02) 8-711-0-711 or 0917-0-711-711 or through email at [email protected].

While there were no other details about the statement, some social media users speculated it could be related to a sari-sari store in Barangay Malainen Bago in Naic, Cavite.

“Threatened ba kayo sa 7 Evelyn,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments.

“7 Evelyn ata sila haha,” another Pinoy commented.

“Lagot si Seven Evelyn,” wrote a different user.

A Facebook page reporting on the municipality’s happenings recently featured 7 Evelyn, a neighborhood store in Naic, Cavite that is said to be owned by Evelyn Viranda Variant, a 51-year-old breast cancer survivor.

Naic Cavite Trends reported that it was one of her children, Kino, who thought of naming their store as such, adding it was a marketing strategy to make it known to the public.

The 7 Evelyn store bears a similar logo and colors to the famous 7-Eleven.

The sari-sari store also offers “cash in” and “load” services.

“Sa 7 Evelyn, pwede din umutang at magpalista muna kung kulang ang budget mo,” the Naic Cavite Trends said.

In 2019, a 7-Eleven manager appealed for a sari-sari store owner to remove its “7 Evelyn” signage due to the copyright infringement law.

According to a post by Facebook user Calvin Pasaol Carlson, the manager wanted them to change their store name and design.

“Pinuntahan talaga kami ng manager ng 7-11 at pinapatanggal nila. Salamat sa mga nag-share and comments. Nag-viral talaga. Ano kayang pangalan ang ipapalit natin? Suggest na po kayo. Hehehehe,” he wrote before.

Copying original and intellectual creations is considered copyright infringement and is punishable under the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.