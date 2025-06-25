This La Union convenience store draws buzz as it doubles as cozy cafe

A convenience store branch in La Union is gaining attention for featuring a cafe inside its premises.

7-Eleven Philippines posted about the opening of its newest 7-Eleven Cafe Reserve concept store at the Urbiztondo branch in San Juan, La Union.

The upgraded branch houses a cafe serving gourmet coffee, other beverages and freshly baked goods like croissants and waffles.

“Ma, punta lang ako 7-Eleven… sa La Union!” the convenience store said on its Facebook page on Monday, June 23.

“The newest 7-Eleven Cafe Reserve Concept Store in La Union is NOW OPEN! Bringing premium coffee, cozy vibes, and a front-row seat to the surf,” it added.

Its post has earned 5,700 likes and reactions, 1,100 shares, and over 430 comments so far, with some Filipinos inviting their friends to go to the branch.

“They also got a Reserve store, just like the one near our office, Johann. Elyu [LU] is calling?” a Facebook user wrote, referring to the colloquial term for La Union.

“Yes, may bagong store na for runners,” another online user commented with a laughing emoji.

“Long overdue!” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

“Nekita Santos, ma punta lang ako 7-11 Elyu?” commented another user, tagging a Facebook friend.

This is not the first time that the convenience store chain has opened a branch with a Cafe Reserve.

Cafe Reserve is said to serve coffee beans of Ethiopian origin.

Other 7-Eleven stores with a similar concept are located in Ortigas Center, Pasig City; Angeles City, Pampanga and Newport Circle, Pasay City.

A Facebook user previously shared a video featuring such a branch.

Apart from various coffee drinks and baked goods, 7-Eleven branches with Cafe Reserve also offer an ambiance reminiscent of coffeehouses with inviting seating spots where customers can hang out.