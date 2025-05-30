Snowbound dreams: How Filipinos can experience their first snow through this raffle promo

Filipinos have the chance to experience winter, with trips to some of the world’s snowiest destinations up for grabs.

Since 2023, a convenience store has been bringing travelers across the nation and the globe with their annual raffle promo called “EsCUPades.”

This year, convenience store 7-Eleven is offering lucky customers a chance to escape the tropical heat and visit snowy destinations like skiing and snowboarding wonderland, Hokkaido, Japan; coldest capital city in the world, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; breathtaking peaks of Jeju Island, South Korea and Zurich, Switzerland. Each destination offers unique winter adventures, including skiing, snowboarding and sightseeing in the scenic views of icy landscapes.

For the winter edition of the promotion, five lucky names have the chance to win a trip for four to either of the frosty destinations.

The promotion taps into the Filipino spirit of wanderlust and the growing excitement around travel experiences beyond the usual tropical getaways.

Here’s how to join the raffle:

Customers only need to buy any medium City Cafe hot drink, large City Prima, or large GULP drinks with their chosen country on the cup. They can also get a City Cafe Iced Coffee instead for a chance to embark on a random destination.

Upon purchase, they must scan the CLiQQ app to earn two (2) e-raffle entries.

Non-CLiQQ users can also participate by scanning the QR code on their cup and registering via the website for one (1) e-raffle entry.

The Winter EsCUPades raffle promo began last May 28 and will run until July 15.

—Rosette Adel