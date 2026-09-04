Old video of woman taking bite of munchkin, returning it to display goes viral anew

An old video of a woman eating a munchkin and then returning it to a convenience store’s food display has resurfaced amid growing concerns over food safety concerns.

After a young woman was spotted licking a hotdog at a food display in a 7-Eleven branch, another video with a similar theme went viral.

On July 1, the woman, identified as Riolou Canlas, posted a video of herself taking a bite of Mister Donut’s smidget, its bite-sized treat, from a 7-Eleven food display.

She then returned it to the case before grabbing another one and placing it in a paper bag.

“PATIKIM LANG,” Canlas wrote in a Facebook post with a laughing emoji.

Her post was unearthed by a social media user who called her out for the behavior.

“Ayaw talaga tumigil ng Pinoy sa kababuyan nila sa 7-11, ano. Madami pala talaga sila,” an X user wrote.

Ayaw talaga tumigil ng pinoy sa kababuyan nila sa 7-11 ano.

Madami pala talaga sila. pic.twitter.com/kGXklB4tV3 — Anima Cristi Fermean (@thequeenanima) September 3, 2026

The post is no longer visible on Canlas’ profile, but it has already been shared by several Facebook accounts.

Following the viral video of a young woman licking a hotdog on display, 7-Eleven Philippines released a statement saying that food safety and sanitation are among its “highest priorities.”

“Food safety and sanitation are strictly non-negotiable. Any food or drink that is improperly handled will be disposed of immediately,” it said on September 2.

“Intentional tampering is a direct violation of public health, and we will pursue full legal action against anyone putting our community or staff at risk,” the convenience store chain added.

It also urged patrons to “report any suspicious behavior” to its staff “immediately.”

7-Eleven is known for offering ready-to-eat products that customers can serve themselves and pay for at the counter.

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