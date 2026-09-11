‘About time’: Convenience store’s reported new food display setup wins praise

A video showing a convenience store’s self-service food display being moved behind the cashier counter has drawn praise from Filipinos following several food safety concerns.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a clip showing a 7-Eleven staff member retrieving a sandwich bun from a food display, which had been was placed inside the cashier booth. The setup prevents customers and other unauthorized individuals from opening or handling the food.

“Ayan, mababawasan na mga dugyot sa 711,” the X user wrote on Friday, September 11.

“Good job, 7-Eleven, nasa loob na ng cashier ang mga ready-to-eat foods,” the text in the video reads.

Ayan mababawasan na mga dugyot sa 711 😏 pic.twitter.com/GMPPqytk4X — dodong ♏️ (@dodonnggg) September 11, 2026

The post has since garnered 3,700 likes, 380 quotes and 74 replies, with several online users praising the move to keep the food display inside the cashier booth.

“Lahat na ba ng 7-Eleven? Mabuti naman nilipat nila. Alfamart nga, nasa cashier talaga malapit, noon pa,” an X user commented.

“Ganyan naman talaga kasi noon. Naabutan ko ganyan noon, then, biglang mga customer na ang kukuha ng food nila. Buti binalik na ganyan. Magdagdag na lang sila ng staff na tututok lang sa ganyan para ‘di na gagawin ng cashier,” another said.

“Finally, 7/11 made a solid move to protect the integrity of the food they sell,” a different Pinoy commented.

Videos showing customers eating or licking items from 7-Eleven’s food display have previously raised concerns about food safety.

READ: Customer draws criticism after licking hotdog at convenience store | Old video of woman taking bite of munchkin, returning it to display goes viral anew

At least three such videos went viral on social media this year, including one involving a youth leader from Laguna.

The convenience store assured the public that “any product that has been improperly handled is immediately disposed of.”

It also warned that it would “pursue legal action” against individuals who engage in such behavior.

ALSO READ: Convenience store vows legal action over intentional food tampering amid hotdog video