Customer draws criticism after licking hotdog at convenience store

A young woman drew criticism on social media after a video appeared to show her licking a hotdog from a convenience store food display.

A TikTok user shared an Instagram Story featuring a young man greeting the woman on her birthday. The IG Story included a clip of the woman taking a hotdog from the display, briefly licking it, returning it, and then picking up another hotdog with her bare hands to place in a sandwich bun before closing the case.

The video alarmed TikTok user @suuekllaa_1, who said the act was disturbing.

“It is honestly disappointing and disturbing to see people treating food as if it were merely a toy or something they can casually play with. Food is not something!!! to be taken for granted,” the TikTok user said.

“Behind every meal is someone’s hard work, time, effort, and resources. Hindi lahat ng tao ay may privilege na magkaroon ng sapat na pagkain sa kanilang lamesa, kaya nakaka-bother na may mga taong kayang itrato ito nang ganoon kadali at walang manners,” the TikTok user added.

“Genuinely cannot understand how some people can find amusement in wasting or disrespecting food. What may seem like a simple joke or form of entertainment to you can be deeply insensitive to those nellI [sic] who struggle every day just to have something to eat,” the TikTok user continued.

The TikTok user said there was nothing wrong with wanting to have fun, but reminded people to observe “boundaries and consideration” for others.

“Not everything has to be turned into a joke, content, or source of entertainment, especially when it comes at the expense of something as essential as food,” the TikTok user said.

#711ph #viral #fypppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound – jjjjjss @suuekllaa_1 WALA BANG KAHIT KAUNTING HIYA O RESPETO SA SARILI AT SA PAGKAIN? !! It is honestly disappointing and disturbing to see people treating food as if it were merely a toy or something they can casually play with. Food is not somethinge!!! to be taken for granted. Behind every meal is someone’s hard work, time, effort, and resources. Hindi lahat ng tao ay may privilege na magkaroon ng sapat na pagkain sa kanilang lamesa, kaya nakakabother na may mga taong kayang itrato ito nang ganon kadali at walang manners. genuinely cannot understand how some people can find amusement in wasting or disrespecting food. What may seem like a simple joke or form of entertainment to you can be deeply insensitive to those nellI who struggle every day just to have something to eat. Hindi naman masamang magsaya, pero sana naman matuto tayong magkaroon ng boundaries at consideration. Not everything has to be turned into a joke, content, or source of entertainment, especially when it comes at the expense of something as essential as food. At the very least, have some decency and respect. Learn to appreciate what you have and understand the value of the things that are placed in front of you. Hindi lang pagkain yung sinasayang n’yo pati rin yung effort and paghihirap ng mga taong naging dahilan kung bakit mayroon kayong makakain. Some things should never be normalized, and disrespecting food is one of them. Nakakalungkot isipin na sa panahon ngayon, kailangan pa talagang ipaalala sa ibang tao ang basic values of gratitude, respect, and consideration. HAPPY BIRTHDAY NE! #fyp

A Reddit user also came across the video and shared it to raise awareness about the incident.

“Sobrang nakakadiri… Ano kaya thought process ng mga ganitong tao ‘no? Ang dugyot, grabe. Favorite ko pa naman ‘tong bilhin sa 7/11, lalo na kapag nag-crave, kaso ‘di ko na maiwasan isipin na ganito pala ginagawa ng ibang tao sa footlong [or] hotdogs na nakalagay sa steamer,” the Redditor said.

Others suggested placing such food displays closer to the counter, where staff could more easily monitor them and help prevent similar incidents.

“Siguro dapat ipwesto na nila ‘yan malapit sa counter. Self-service pa rin but at least, mas mag-iisip ‘yung mga b**** bago gawin ‘yan,” a Redditor wrote.

Meanwhile, the TikTok user who posted the video shared messages from individuals appealing for the clip to be taken down, claiming that the issue had already been resolved.

One online user with the account name “penkburger” alleged that the uploader had already spoken with the convenience store and a barangay kagawad following the incident. The same account also claimed that the incident had taken place “years ago.”

Another individual claimed that the young woman in the video had purchased the hotdog sandwich.

Earlier this year, a youth leader from Laguna was called out after he was spotted touching food in a display.

Touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands, particularly after licking it, can raise food safety and hygiene concerns. Hands and saliva can carry microorganisms that may be transferred to food, potentially increasing the risk of contamination and foodborne illness.