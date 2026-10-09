‘Unli refill’: Man caught on cam drinking from dispenser without paying

A video showing a young man drinking from a self-service fountain drink dispenser at a convenience store while hiding behind a shelf drew flak from Filipinos.

An online user on X (formerly Twitter) posted what appeared to be CCTV footage of a young man looking back while filling a cup, hiding behind a shelf, then drinking it while crouching.

He repeats it and then a customer sees him as he drinks his second cup. The customer then walks away but the young man continues to drink as if nothing had happened.

The young man then repeats his action.

“Hindi na talaga nawalan ng entry ang 7-Eleven,” the X user wrote on Wednesday, October 7, referring to past viral incidents of customers with unsanitary practices in the convenience store’s self-service stations.

“May nag-unli refill naman ng Gulp nang hindi nagbabayad,” the user added.

Hindi na talaga nawalan ng entry ang 7 ELEVEN. May nag unli refill naman ng Gulp nang hindi nagbabayad. 🤣 https://t.co/ci8KPEqJAu — Pookie Pie 🍭 (@pookiepay) October 7, 2026

The post has reached 3,700 likes, 276 reposts and 63 replies, with some sharing the same sentiments.

“Shows we are not ready for self-service establishments kasi karamihan walang disiplina kaya inaabuso,” another X user wrote.

“Kaloka kaya ‘yung dalawang 7/11 dito samin, wala na ganyan. Now I know why,” commented a different user.

Meanwhile, some users shared that this kind of action is more common than others think.

“Normal na gawain lang ‘to way back 2010 to 2014, I don’t know kung allowed talaga siya before pero alam naman ng mga 7/11 staff na ginagawa ‘to, pero never nila sinasaway,” a user wrote.

“Eto, gets ko pa. Gawain namin ‘yan nung high school. May mga staff na pinagbibigyan din ‘yung ganyan. Mnsan nga kahit sariling lalagyan mo pa. Nothing harmful naman to other customers,” another user said.

There are no other details of when and where the incident in the video took place.

Meanwhile, convenience stores have a fountain drink and refreshment station in which customers can serve themselves beverages of their choice. They only need to bring the cup to the counter to pay.

These drink stations usually serve soft drinks, iced tea, or other flavored drinks.

7-Eleven particularly does not offer any unlimited or free refills of its GULP drinks. However, some locations make the self-service area hard to spot from the counter, leading other customers to take advantage of the design by refilling their cups without paying.

Last September, the convenience store said it would “pursue legal action against individuals who engage in behavior” that puts their staff and other customers at risk in light of food safety and sanitation concerns.