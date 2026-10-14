A piece of Divisoria’s history: Cultural group calls for landmark’s preservation

A cultural organization appealed for the preservation of an Art Deco landmark in Divisoria, Manila, which was reportedly slapped with a final demolition order.

Renacimiento Manila on Wednesday, October 14, raised awareness about the potential demolition of IDES O’Racca Building, a structure in Divisoria that has survived the Second World War.

It said that the structure is “remaining evidence” of Divisoria’s rich past, adding that it has “stood the test of time and fires.”

“Surely like the Manila Central Post Office, it can be restored to its glory,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

“An iconic landmark is a huge opportunity for placemaking and value. Beauty brings in people, and people contribute to commerce,” it added.

“While the rest of Metro Manila’s cities are doing their best to capitalize on their remaining cultural heritage, why are we removing ours?” the organization said.

It also said it is open to holding a dialogue with developer Anchorland Holdings, Manila City Hall, cultural agencies and concerned citizens, along with fellow advocates in the Manileños For Heritage and Save IDES O’Racca Building groups.

“Let’s aim for a future where Filipino’s cultural and historical identity is at the heart of its development. Save IDES O’Racca! Save Manila heritage! Pagandahin ang Divisoria!” Renacimiento Manila said.

The IDES (Isidoro de Santos) O’Racca Building is located at the corner of M. De Santos and Carmen Planas (Folgueras) and Chavez Streets in Barangay 269, Zone 25, San Nicolas, Manila.

The Art Deco structure, erected in 1935, was declared Grade III Cultural Property by the National Museum of the Philippines in 2013 and is protected under the country’s heritage law.

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The IDES O’Racca was initially a cold storage facility owned by Dr. Isidoro then sold to the Japanese O’Racca Confectionary. It became government property after World War II and is now owned by Anchor Land Holdings Inc.

The structure was designed by German architect Arthur Julius Niclaus Gabler Gumbert. It featured vertical concrete pilasters, distinctive window bays, and a striking staircase with symmetrical flights.

The building’s structure reflects the commercial ambition and design of early twentieth-century Manila.

Isidoro de Santos, after whom the building is named, belonged to the historic first generation of European-trained Filipino doctors.

He served as a personal physician to revolutionary leader Apolinario Mabini and laid the foundations for modern Philippine medicine and public sanitation. — with reports from Philstar.com/Rosette Adel