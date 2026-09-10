Customers draw flak for changing baby’s diaper at coffee shop dining table

Some coffee shop customers were called out for reportedly using a table as a “diaper-changing station,” raising hygiene and food safety concerns.

A Reddit user on September 5 shared that they spotted two adults allegedly changing a baby’s diaper on a table used by customers at an unnamed coffee shop.

“Gigil ako sa mga taong ginagawang bahay ang public establishments,” the Reddit user said in a community.

“Okay, so this coffee shop in particular does not have a designated diaper-changing table in their restroom. However, I believe there is a time and place for everything. That is a table used for DINING inside an enclosed airconditioned place,” the Reddit user said.

“One would think that people in this modern day and age would have at least an ounce of civic sense. Pambili frappe meron, pero consideration for others wala?” the Redditor added.

The uploader shared more details in the discussion thread, saying the two adults were accompanied by two teenagers.

“For sure, pwede silang magtulungan,” the Redditor said, responding to a suggestion from another user who said the adults could have changed the baby’s diaper in the restroom and had the baby stand on a closed toilet lid.

Other parents also shared their stance, saying they would go to their cars or the nearest restroom to change their babies’ diapers instead.

Meanwhile, some shared concerns about hygiene and food safety.

“Imagine mo ‘yung smell hahang kumakain ka,” a Redditor said.

“May na-encounter akong ganito sa Pancake House sa Ayala Malls Feliz. Nagpalit ng diaper sa Pancake House. Ang malala, pinatong pa ‘yung soiled diaper sa table. May CR naman ‘yung mismong establishment,” another wrote.

“Naalala ko na naman nung time na nag-lunch kami ng kapatid ko sa McDo. Ang daming tao kasi nga lunch time. Tapos may isang pamilya na nagpalit ng diaper ng baby, nasa gitna pa naman ‘yung table nila. Parang wala lang sa mag-pamilya,” a different Redditor commented.

“Ang dugyot. Baka naman may CR sa labas ng Starbucks na may changing table, hindi na nila kaya maglakad para palitan? Kainan at kapehan ng tao ‘yan eh,” another wrote.

Establishments usually provide diaper-changing stations in their restrooms for the convenience of parents or guardians who need to change their babies’ nappies.

It is common etiquette to avoid changing diapers at dining tables where people consume their meals and drinks due to hygiene and food safety concerns.

Diapers contain waste with bacteria, which may contaminate tables used as surfaces where customers place their food.

The Code on Sanitation of the Philippines requires food establishments to maintain cleanliness and prevent potential contamination.

It states that “no person shall use any room or place for or in connection with the preparation, storage, handling or sale of any article of food which is or has been used for any purpose which would be likely to contaminate the food or to affect injuriously its wholesomeness or cleanliness.”