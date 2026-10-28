‘Final date’: Couple rings in tip box leave customer wondering

“Ang sakit naman…”

Such were the comments of Filipinos who saw rings reportedly left by a couple in the tip box of a specialty beverage shop.

On Sunday, October 25, a Reddit user shared a photo of a tip box in the “r/CasualPH” community with the caption, “Ring tips at Happy Lemon”

The post was accompanied by a sad-face emoticon.

Happy Lemon is a specialty beverage shop with several branches nationwide.

The photo showed two silver rings inside the tip box, along with some coins and what appeared to be a bay leaf.

“Saw these earlier sa Happy Lemon. When I asked the cashier about the rings, she told me that a couple gave their rings (looks like couple rings) as their tip,” the Redditor said.

“According to the cashier, Happy Lemon is where they spent their final date before parting ways,” the Reddit user added, accompanied by a frowning face emoji.

The post saddened many Redditors, who shared their reactions in the discussion thread.

“Ang sakit naman nung part na doon nila ginugol ‘yung last date nila bago maghiwalay. At least may naiwan silang maliit na memory sa place na naging part ng last day nila together. Sana okay na sila pareho ngayon,” a Reddit user commented.

“OMG, was not expecting that story at all,” another Redditor wrote, adding loudly crying emoji.

“Oh no!!” a different Redditor commented, accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

“Upsize to breakup. Add a couple of rings,” another Redditor wrote.

Others said the story could serve as the plot or inspiration for a movie.

“Pang movie ang atake, hahahaha,” a social media user wrote.

“Pang-Hollywood ang story ahh,” another commented.

Some establishments place tip boxes near the counter where customers can leave voluntary gratuities for staff.

These boxes typically contain coins and bills.