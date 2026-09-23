Chad Gammad asked about Apple David reaching menopause during TikTok Live

A video of Letran Knights player Chad Gammad responding to a question on TikTok Live about his girlfriend, PBA courtside reporter Apple David, reaching menopause, has gained buzz online.

Apple on Tuesday, September 22, hosted a TikTok Live session, allowing viewers to ask questions while her boyfriend was in the background.

Someone addressed Chad and then asked, “Hello po, ano pong thought process niyo po, bakit kayo pumatol sa matanda?”

Chad initially showed an expression of disbelief before laughing.

“Hindi, ‘yung isa mong tanong. Ano ‘yung tanong mo — kapag menopause na ako,” Apple interjected. “Iiwan niya ako…”

“Ay, paano po po ‘yun, pagka-nag-menopause na po si Mommy Apple niyo po, ano na po mangyayari?” the TikTok user asked.

“Wala lang, ganoon pa rin,” Chad replied.

“Aww,” the TikTok user responded.

The video went viral on social media users, garnering 19,400 likes, 30,600 shares and over 1,000 saves from Pinoys.

It also made its way to X (formerly Twitter), where it received 19,000 likes, 3,300 reposts and over 100 replies. Some online users called the TikTok user “brave” for asking the question.

“Diretchahang tanong, tama ‘yan ate, HAHAHHA,” an X user commented.

“Ang tapang mo dai,” another wrote.

“G*** straight to the point HAHAHAHA,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Ang tapang na Tao HAHAHAHA,” another X user commented.

Before that, the TikTok user asked about the “age gap” between Chad and Apple.

Chad is 18 years old, while Apple is 33.

“Oh my God, 15…” the TikTok user said after learning about their age difference.

“Wala lang, iniisip ko lang, pagka-menopause ka na, ganyan,” she added.

apple: may boyfriend ka ngayon?

jam: yes, pero hindi siya bata

apple: ay hindi ko tinatanong

jam: awww

apple: wag kang advanced mag isip

jam: ganun po talaga pag gen z, advanced mag isip THIS WHOLE CONVERSATION IM CRINE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Cl9z1MMvNE — hya’s pr assistant (@hyaselyse) September 22, 2026

Meanwhile, menopause refers to the permanent end of a woman’s reproductive years, when she no longer menstruates.

On average, menopause occurs at around 52 years old.

Apple was previously called out over her relationship with the student-athlete, with some claiming she may have “groomed” him.

Grooming is often an intentional process of manipulation used to build an abusive relationship with a child.

The courtside reporter has denied such allegations, saying that they simply “clicked” and that some things in life just happen and she “cannot explain it.”

Apple also acknowledged that theirs was a “very risky relationship” but appealed to the public to be “kind enough” to let them take the “risk.”

In previous years, she said that she did not prefer dating men younger than her.

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