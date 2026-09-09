‘Parang naiba ’to?’: Bride eats at wrong reception, wonders about the food

A woman recounted how she ended up eating in the wrong room at her wedding reception after realizing that the food they had ordered had not yet been served.

Facebook user Rossel Tagalag uploaded a video of herself eating after her wedding and later realizing that the food being served was a different from what they had ordered.

“POV: You’re at your own wedding reception and somehow end up eating in the wrong room,” she wrote on TikTok with laughing and crying emojis.

“Hahaha, it’s been almost [nine] months, tawang-tawa pa rin ako,” Tagalag captioned her post.

In the video, she wondered why the food she was eating seemed different, noting that she had ordered “mango tapioca and leche flan.”

Tagalag overheard someone speaking and began to wonder whether they were in the wrong room.

Her husband, Kevin Russel Vianzon, shared similar sentiments.

Tagalag then looked for the “kare-kare,” a stew made with meat and vegetables in a peanut-based sauce, as well as lasagna.

“Iba nga yata ‘to,” she said, bewildered, as she looked around the room.

Tagalag later learned that the waiter had directed them to another room, explaining her reaction to the food offerings.

Estoria Bistro, where the couple held their wedding reception, also responded in the comments section.

“Apologies po, ma’am, sa nangyari, sobrang laking lesson po nito sa amin. And to those who are asking po kung anong nangyari sa waiter na nag-assist sa kanila, we took action po sa lahat ng waiters, and also sa system namin, to assure po na hindi mangyayari sa iba,” the management said.

“Also, hindi po namin chinarge sa mga staff namin ‘yung ipinalit na food dun sa other couple dahil ramdam na din po namin ‘yung frustration nila, and given na talagang mali po sila dahil kulang sa coordination, pero we took consideration po dahil wala naman pong may gusto sa nangyari. Again po, we are really sorry po,” it added.

Tagalag thanked the venue management, commenting that the manager and staff were “nice” and that the food was “delicious.”

In another comment, Estoria Bistro said that it did not charge the couple for the food Tagalag had eaten by mistake.

“No added charges din po kila ma’am Usel sa mga food na nakain nila from the other event, kasi kami po talaga ang accountable doon since sa amin po ang fault. Sa other couple naman, wala pong naging problema and na-handle at naasikaso naman din po sila nang maayos,” the management said.

Tagalag also revealed in the comments section that all of their wedding guests were in the same room, saying they were already eating when they realized the gaffe.

“Ibang wedding reception pala ang nakainan,” she commented with laughing and crying emojis.

Tagalag and Vianzon had a civil wedding on Dec. 9, 2025, at the Office of the Municipal Mayor of San Antonio, Nueva Ecija.

They held their reception at Estoria Bistro.

A wedding reception is a celebration held after a marriage ceremony, where family and friends gather to celebrate the newlyweds.