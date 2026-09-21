Content creator Fonz gets candid about the event that changed his birthday tradition

TikTok creator Fonz, whose real name is Aldrich Nartia, shared that he changed the way he celebrates his birthday after no one attended an event he organized years ago.

The internet personality, known for his comedic, character-driven skits and ubiquitous lapel mic, looked back on his 21st birthday, when he invited a “small group of people” to celebrate with him, but no one showed up.

“I had [4,000] pesos to buy food for a small group of people but I ended up eating alone, palakad-lakad sa Makati mag-isa, sadt,” he wrote in a TikTok post on Sunday, September 20.

“That moment is so vivid in my memory, parang feeling ko something changed within me,” Fonz added.

“From then on, I vowed to never invite anyone for my birthday cause that sht was embarassing, hanggang sa nasanay na never nag-celebrate ng b-day,” the content creator said.

He then shared that he had gotten “so used” to celebrating his birthday alone that it had become his “norm.”

“‘Pag walang bumati or nag-regalo, sanay na (and ‘di ako nagpapaawa, ganun na lang talaga ang nakasanayan.) And I know a lot of you are the same,” Fonz said.

He then shared that for his 37th birthday this year, he celebrated by gifting himself a car as a “reminder” of how far he has come and of all the blessings the Lord “continues” to provide him.

“[I don’t know] kasi every time may achievement ako, masyado ko dina-downplay. Nahihiya ako i-celebrate,” the content creator said.

Fonz also expressed his gratitude to his supporters for engaging with his videos.

“To every single person who would stop me on the street just to say how much you love my content, tapos ngingiti lang ako kasi deep down, nahihiya ako. Pero sobrang salamat sa lahat. Your admiration for what I do healed something in me. Masarap pa lang magustuhan for who you really are. Salamat, salamat, salamat po,” he said.

Fonz’s post has garnered 60,000 likes, 1,011 shares, and over 980 comments on Facebook, with some commenters sending birthday greetings.

“Happy Birthday, Fonz. Thank you for gifting us with your content. Stress reliever ka naming mga kumakayod sa araw-araw,” a TikTok user wrote.

“Happy Birthday, Kuya Fonz! You’re one of my favorite content creators. Very funny ng contents mo talaga, HAHAHA. Nalungkot naman ako sa caption mo [crying emoticon]. I hope, someday, you’ll find someone who’ll celebrate your birthday with you without you having to ask for their time,” another said.

“Dream car!! Happy birthday, Kuya Fonz!! Your existence brings light to everyone who saw your hard work. Hope you enjoy your Miata,” a different Pinoy commented, referring to Fonz’s purchase.

Fonz gained internet fame for his relatable, character-driven skits, which often feature humorous twists on everyday situations.

He is particularly known for using a handheld microphone as a recurring element in his content.