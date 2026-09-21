Birthday bash or burden?: School parties fuel debate over parents’ ‘financial divide’

A post about birthday celebrations in schools sparked a debate over whether such activities highlights the financial gap between families who can afford celebrations and those who cannot.

An X (formerly Twitter) useron Sunday, September 20, called on the Department of Education (DepEd) to prohibit parents from holding birthday celebrations in schools to prevent what the X user described as a financial divide.

The X user said that such celebrations “disrupts classes and minutes of valuable class time per celebration.”

“It also creates an uncomfortable competitive atmosphere, highlighting financial disparities among families,” the X user wrote.

Hi Deped, please DISALLOW celebrating birthday parties at school. Not just it disrupts classes and minutes of valuable class time per celebration. It also

creates an uncomfortable competitive atmosphere, highlighting financial disparities among families.@DepEd_PH — Oryang (@OryangOryang) September 20, 2026

“Nakakalungkot para sa mahihirap na bata na, a birthday party is one of the few times they get a full [or] free meal. A child’s access to healthy food shouldn’t rely on birthday parties,” the X ser added.

“Responsibilidad ng government to build sustainable systems para makakain ang mga bata sa school — it should be a daily right, not a rare treat,” the Xv user further said.

The X user reiterated that schools are “not the venue” for birthday parties, arguing that such celebrations create “an unfair divide between kids who can afford big celebrations and those who can’t.”

The post has garnered 7,500 likes and 2,900 reposts, with some expressing agreement with the sentiment.

“Gov’t, serve [your people] so they have enough to also live instead of merely surviving,” an X user commented.

“[Before] we offer solutions, we first analyze the material reality that manufactures scarcity down to even a simple birthday,” the X user added.

Others, however, were more critical of the proposal, arguing that such celebrations can make school more enjoyable for children.

“All my kids [go] to a science curriculum school… Ngayon ko lang actually narinig ‘yung ganitong issue. Wala naman kaming ganitong problema sa school nila. In fact, the kids are always happy for each other,” an X user commented.

The user added that teachers would allow them to hold celebrations “after class” so they would not disrupt lessons.

“I honestly think part of our responsibility as parents is to teach our kids to be happy for others and that masama ang mainggit,” the X user added.

“A simple birthday celebration in class can teach them that. One moment to celebrate together as one group, without division or comparison. A chance to learn that sharing is caring, and someone else’s happiness doesn’t take away from theirs,” the X user said.

“Trying to see your point, but I’m still pushed to the conclusion that it is the parent who is actually uncomfortable and inferior. Kids are always excited for free meals (na usually Jollibee, lol). And usually, b-day parties are during lunch break, sorry, don’t share your sentiment,” another X user wrote.

“That’s a sad point of view, thinking b-day celebration in school is about flaunting wealth instead of giving [or] sharing blessings to others,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Licensed teacher here. The kids celebrate their birthdays at recess or homeroom. If the teacher sacrifices class to celebrate a kid’s birthday, that’s on the teacher. Also, the kids generally don’t care. It’s usually the parents who do. Kaloka ‘yung competitive atmosphere. LOL,” another wrote.

Some also said that birthday celebrations can benefit children from financially challenged families by giving them access to free meals.

“As someone na galing sa hirap at walang pambaon, [ekis] ka diyan. Sometimes, these are one of those things that we look forward for the day. Not having to think of what to eat kasi may pa-free naman na masarap,” a different Pinoy said.

It is not unusual for Filipino parents to celebrate their children’s birthdays at school when the occasion falls on a weekday, usually during break time. Classmates are often treated to meals such as spaghetti, fried chicken and cake, which parents arrange for the celebration.

DepEd Order No. 20 (series of 2002) and DepEd Order No. 20 (series of 2003) state that classes should not be disrupted by celebrations and activities.

Meanwhile, DepEd Order No. 13 (series of 2017) states that “schools shall advise parents and guardians to provide healthy foods and beverages to be consumed in schools (baon) by their children.”

“School children (elementary, secondary, and senior high) shall not bring unhealthy foods and beverages to school,” it said.

DepEd has no blanket national ban on birthday celebrations in schools, although individual schools may develop policies regulating them.