From meds to trips: Arshie Larga addresses his travel-vlog pivot

Pharmacist and content creator Arshie Larga addressed online users’ comments about his shift from creating medicine and health-related content to posting about his travels.

Arshie gained online popularity for his educational content about medicines and health, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when healthcare became a major topic of public discussion.

READ: The pharmacist is in: Why Arshie Larga became a content creator

He has since shifted to travel and lifestyle-related content, prompting some social media users to say they miss his educational skits or find him “unrelatable” compared with his early years as a content creator.

“Parang si Arshie din. Kaya ko siya nagustuhan noon dahil sa mga contents niya about sa mga gamot and tuwing nasa pharmacy siya,” an online user previously said, amid a discussion on content creators.

“Pero ngayon, puro travel vlogs na lang kaya ‘di na ako nanonood. Though, I think, paminsan-minsan, nagpo-post pa rin siya nung same sa dati niyang content,” the X user wrote.

Arshie had previously responded, saying that he “totally” understands the sentiment.

“Thank you for supporting my pharma videos. My videos now might not be the same content as before, pero I will continue to do things and make videos that will make me happy,” he commented on September 2.

On September 6, Arshie released a video addressing these concerns.

“To be honest po, I miss that type of content din naman kasi syempre, kumbaga, doon ako nakilala, doon niyo ako sinuportahan. Pero, some part of me is also, like, hindi naman po ako nagsawang gumawa ng ganoong content,” he said.

“‘Yung current situation ko po right now, ang dami ko pong opportunities na nag-o-open na po sa akin, katulad ng makapag-travel abroad. And to be honest po, sharing my travel videos with you, guys, is masaya po ako. Masaya po ako na parang may mga taong nai-inspire makapag-travel, even solo travelling,” Arshie added.

“Don’t get me wrong po, I also miss making, like, educational videos. Ang aking lang naman po kasi, dahil bilang isang pharmacist, ‘yung mga information ko po na shinare way back, like when I started back in 2021 or 2022, until now naman po, kapag sinearch niyo online ‘yun, ‘yung mga information that all I shared, are still the same,” he continued.

He assured his followers that his past informational videos are still uploaded on his accounts and remain accurate.

Arshie also hinted that he ventured into different types of content to make content creation “more interesting” for him after making pharmacy-related content for years.

He said traveling “ignited another spark” in him and made content creation enjoyable again.

Arshie also said that, at the end of the day, he is still the pharmacist his followers have known all along.

He thanked his supporters who have stuck with him despite the change in his content. He also told those who no longer feel comfortable with his content that they can unfollow him or tag his posts as “not interested.”

Arshie said that he will “keep doing things” that make him “happy.”

In 2024, Arshie shared a video in which he said he wanted to become a “flight attendant” so he could travel.

His mother, however, encouraged him to pursue pharmacy instead, telling him that he could travel once he graduated.

“Sabi kasi pwede na mag-travel after mag-graduate, sumunod lang naman ako, haha,” Arshie said in his post.

A 2021 article revealed that tourism was his dream course in college because he wanted to travel.

He pursued pharmacy to help run his family’s community pharmacy in Marinduque.

Arshie was recognized as a Tatler Gen.T Leaders of Tomorrow 2025 honoree and was part of Forbes’ “30 under 30 Asia” 2024 list.

READ: How Arshie Larga feels about joining Forbes 30 under 30 Asia Class of 2024

Last April, he earned praise for giving back to fellow Filipinos by providing fuel support to tricycle drivers in his hometown amid the fuel crisis.

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