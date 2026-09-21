‘May sariling isip’: Mama LuLu weighs in on inviting parents to weddings

Mama LuLu, the mother of content creator Otakoyakisoba, shared her views on children not inviting their parents to their weddings in a viral interview featuring Carlos Yulo.

Otakoyakisoba, also known as Olly, is a Filipino-American known content creator known for comedy videos featuring his family’s lighthearted moments and dynamics, including his mother, Mama LuLu.

Mama Lulu recently shared her thoughts on children choosing not to invite their parents to their weddings.

This came amid reports that Carlos prefers not to invite his parents, Angelica Yulo and Mark Andrew Yulo, to his wedding with longtime girlfriend Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose, after Karen Davila asked him about it.

The pair appeared on Karen’s vlog on September 10, where she asked whether their parents would be invited to their wedding.

Carlos has an estranged relationship with his parents over financial disputes involving his cash incentives and other money-related matters, as well as his mother’s disapproval of his girlfriend.

“For me, I think, because, ‘yung kasal po namin ‘yan and ako po ‘yung… kami po, relationship po namin ‘yan,” the two-time Olympian gold medalist said in the interview.

“And mas pipiliin kong kami na lang and mas… Paano ba? Ayaw ko ding masira ‘yung moment namin para sa aming dapat dalawa,” Carlos added.

“Ayaw ko ‘yung ano, e, paano po ba, mamantsahan pa,” he said.

“And madami na din silang, madami na silang ginawa na pinatawad ko na and hanggang doon na lang din po. So, hindi po,” the athlete added.

“Yes, gusto ko sa amin lang po ‘yun, and I really want it to be really full of love and joy kapag nangyari po ‘yun,” Carlos said.

Chloe also agreed with him, saying she would go with whatever setup he is “comfortable with.”

The interview has gone viral, with Filipinos weighing in on the matter, particularly because Pinoys are often described as family-oriented.

The topic eventually reached Mama LuLu, who was asked to share her opinion as a parent.

“Basta lumaki na ang aking mga anak, bigyan na natin sila ng sarili nilang desisyon sa buhay. Hindi tayo pupwedeng palagi na lang nakasunod sa kanila o nakasansala ka sa bawat desisyon ng anak mo,” she said.

“Dahil alalahanin niyo, ang anak natin, may sarili ring isip. Kagaya din natin ‘yan,” Mama LuLu added, referring to grown-up children or those who are already of legal age.

“Kaya bigyan natin sila ng freedom. Gagawa na sila ng sariling buhay nila eh. Kailangan, open-minded kayo. Depende kasi ‘yan sa sitwasyon eh. Meron kasing mga magulang, ayaw lang nila ipakasal ‘yung anak nila. Wala namang ibang rason,” she added.

“Eh bakit mo pa kukumbitahin, magkakagulo lang sa simbahan o sa kung saan man nila gustong magpakasal. Guguluhin lang nila ‘yung magiging solemn dapat na kasal para sa anak nila. Kung ikaw ay ikakasal, gusto mo na, panibagong buhay na ‘yan eh. Gusto mo peaceful, maayos ang magiging daan mo,” Mama LuLu said.

“So in the future, kung gusto nilang magbati, magkaayos, then, maganda ‘yun. For the meantime, ‘yung kasal nila, gusto nila, kanila lang. Tahimik,” the matriarch added.

Mama LuLu told fellow parents to “understand the situation,” saying that they raised their children to have their “own minds, decision, and life.”

She also advised fellow parents to “lower their pride.”

“Isipin natin, may mga mali rin tayong ginawa. Understanding is the best. At hindi porket matanda tayo, hindi tayo maaaring magkamali,” the matriarch said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver (Olly) (@otakoyakisoba)

The post has garnered about 29,000 likes and 3,500 reposts on Instagram, with Chloe herself commenting on Mama LuLu’s opinion.

“Much love, Mama LuLu,” she wrote, accompanied by emojis of folded hands and a white heart.

The post also gained traction on Reddit, earning 2,700 upvotes in the “r/Philippines” community.

Other Redditors also agreed with Mama LuLu’s sentiments.

“Once na adult na ang anak, lalo kapag living independently naman, dapat ay step back na rin kahit papano at hayaan mag-decide ‘yung anak nila sa mga steps that they want to take,” a Reddit user said.

“Kaso most of the time, gusto pa rin nila heavily involved sila at sila pa rin ang may final say, which also creates cracks and fractures in the parent-children relationship,” the Reddit user added.

“It’s THEIR wedding, not the parents’. It’s the former’s call to make. Their event, their rules,” another Redditor said.

“Kaya lagi sinasabi din samin ni ate (wala kami magulang) na malalaki na kami and lahat ng decision namin sa buhay is nasa amin na, not because wala na kami magulang, but because matanda na kami to decide everything,” another wrote.

“We can only ask for guidance and that’s it. At the end of the day, tayo pa rin mag-de-decide ng mga gusto natin sa buhay,” the Reddit user added.

A wedding is a significant event in a couple’s life that marks the beginning of their marriage and, in many cases, a new phase of shared responsibilities.

This event typically brings together the couple’s families and friends to witness and celebrate their union.