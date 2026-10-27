‘Sobrang happy ko’: Carlos Yulo cherishes World Championships experience with siblings

For two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, the World Championships offered not only a chance to compete against the best gymnasts but also an opportunity to create lasting memories with his siblings.

The gymnast sensation on Monday, October 26, shared his gratitude for the opportunity to experience Europe with his siblings as a family amid the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

While Carlos missed the podium, he said he was “always grateful” for having the opportunity “to learn, grow, and see the bigger picture.”

“When we thought our first trip in Australia together couldn’t get any better, GOD said, ‘wait, there’s more’ and sent us siblings to Europe for the World Champs,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Sobrang happy ko na kahit anong mga nangyari, we’re still here magkakapatid, supporting and standing by each other,” the gymnast added.

He also dedicated messages to his siblings, who took part in the international event in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. His younger brother, Edriel Yulo, also represented the Philippines, while his sister, Jorielgel Yulo, served as a judge.

“Super proud of my younger brother, Eldrew! We both fought hard, gave everything we had, and left it all out there. Wala tayong dapat pagsisihan because we know how much we gave and how hard we worked for this,” Carlos said.

Eldrew also made his World Championships debut but failed to advance to the finals.

“And to my ate Jorielgel, I’m so happy and proud of your journey as a judge! Never ko na-imagine na magkakasama tayong magre-represent ng Pilipinas in our own ways. What a special moment for us siblings,” Carlos wrote.

Jorielgel is a coach at Club Gymnastica Pasig. Last year, she passed the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Brevet Judges Cycle XVI program.

Carlos also thanked his fiancee, content creator Chloe San Jose, for supporting them throughout their activities.

“Thank you rin palagi sa mga napaka-sayang side quests like this one sa Paris. Hindi mo alam kung gaano mo na-heal ‘yung inner child naming magkakapatid. These little moments mean so much more to us than you’ll ever know,” he wrote.

The athlete said that although he did not bring home a medal, he remained “grateful” for the experiences he gained at this year’s World Championships.

“This competition may not have ended the way I wanted, but I’m choosing to be grateful for the lessons, the memories, and the people God [continues] to bless me with,” Carlos said.

“We may fall short of the results we dream of, but we will never stop fighting, learning, and believing. By God’s grace, we’ll come back stronger. Always for the Philippines,” he added.

The 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships also serves as a qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.