Designer items, pricey furniture: Mimiyuuuh addresses comments that she is now ‘unrelatable’

Content creator Mimiyuuuh responded to comments that her vlogs have become “unrelatable” to her fans following observations of a shift in her lifestyle.

The vlogger on Tuesday, September 1, reacted to an X user who said they had “gotten” the criticism directed at her.

Mimiyuuuh has faced criticism over “unrelatable” content featuring designer products, expensive furniture, and condo tours in business districts, among other things..

“I think na-gets ko na ‘yung comment ng mga tao kay Mimiyuuh. Kumbaga, wala naman sila reklamo na yumaman si Mimi, but I think it’s the content shift from Kanal Humor to unboxing Chanel or Louis Vuitton bags or designing condo with the expensive furniture na ‘di relatable sa masa,” the X user said.

“For example, kung ikaw ay fan ni Mimi dahil sa funny content niya, tapos yumaman si Mimi, naging Chanel bag ‘uung topic niya, you will feel out of place. Hindi siya inggit, but hindi na para sa kanya ‘yung content kasi hindi naman siya makaka-relate doon kahit gustuhin niya,” the online user added.

The online user then said they did not hate Mimiyuuuh but wondered how someone who used to watch the content creator during her “Dalagang Pilipina” days could now “relate” to her unboxing designer items.

The content creator saw the post and responded that she is “so in love” with the life she is living now.

“And maybe that’s all that truly matters. Grateful to everyone po who helped me find my way here. Life is lifing, opo!” Mimiyuuh responded, accompanied by emojis of a heart-hands gesture and a dancing woman.

I’m so in love with the life I’m living right now. And maybe that’s all that truly matters. Grateful to everyone po who helped me find my way here. Life is lifing opo! 💃🏽🫶🏽 https://t.co/dDZT05MTSG — mimiyuuuh 🦖 (@mimiyuuuh) September 1, 2026

Her post has garnered 11,000 likes, more than 550 reposts and more than 120 replies.

Last July, Mimiyuuuh addressed similar comments in the “Ang Walang Kwentang” podcast.

“I feel like may karapatan din naman ako mag-inarte kasi nagtrabaho din naman ako,” Mimiyuuuh, who has been doing content creation for seven years, said last month.

“Parang all throughout my career, inuna ko kasi talaga family ko. Last year, feeling ko, ‘yun ‘yung point na parang, ‘Ay, bakit hindi ako mag-spend on myself? Mag-invest sa sarili ko. And the things that I like and I love.’ Doon nagkaroon ng shift, I guess,” she added.

Mimiyuuuh also admitted that she wanted to leave her past persona behind, specifically referring to her “Drink your water, b****” era.

“Kung ako lang rin, kalimutan mo na ‘yun. Kasi ako, kinalimutan ko na ‘yun. Pero nakakatawa rin naman talaga, ang evolution of Mimiyuuuh, in all fairness sa kanya,” the content creator said.

Mimiyuuuh also questioned people’s reactions to her lifestyle upgrade, saying she is “self-made” and a “hard worker.”

“Bakit tayong mga Pilipino, kapag may nakita tayong mayaman na tao, kapag nagsha-share siya ng mga pinagbibili niya, naa-amaze tayo na, ‘Wow, ang ganda naman nito, nakuha niya ‘yung ganyan.’ Pero, why when it comes to me, na self-made, hard worker, kapag nag-share ako ng mga bagay na nakuha ko or na-experience ko, bakit nagagalit ‘yung mga tao?” she said before.

The vlogger rose to internet fame in 2019 for her “Dalagang Pilipina” video.

Apart from content creation, she is also passionate about fashion. She studied fashion design and merchandising at De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde as a scholar and working student assistant.