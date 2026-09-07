Alleged Pinay manager confronts Canada customer over ‘rude’ treatment of staff

An alleged Filipino worker of a fast food chain in Vancouver, Canada, was spotted confronting a customer in an old video that resurfaced online over the weekend.

An X (formerly Twitter) user reposted the video on Sunday, September 6. It featured a “manager” of a McDonald’s branch confronting a customer who was reportedly being rude to the establishment’s staff.

Some accounts claimed that the alleged manager was a Filipina, presumably based on her appearance and English accent.

In the video, the manager can be heard telling off a male customer, saying that he does “not have a right.”

The manager also confronted him for allegedly calling her a derogatory term.

She then continued to exclaim that he does “not have a right.” It is unclear what the confrontation was about, although some accounts claimed that the customer had been “rude” to her staff.

Some workers later held the manager in an attempt to restrain her.

“Filipino manager confronts an Indian customer for being rude to the staff,” an X user wrote.

Filipino manager confronts an indian customer for being rude to the staff. Just another great episode of diversity in Canada. pic.twitter.com/UXm2laQ78u — Memes (@Basedgoymemes) September 6, 2026

The video was also posted on Instagram, where some online users commented that Filipino workers are generally perceived as “friendly” and “accommodating.”

“A Filipina manager of a McDonald’s in Vancouver, Canada bravely confronted an Indian customer who was being very rude to her staff,” an Instagram account said.

Some non-Filipino online users who claimed to have worked with Filipinos before also shared their comments.

“Filipinos are the most accommodating, non-confrontational customer service people. It takes a lot to have pushed this Filipina to react this way. I’m happy to see a Filipina standing up to rude customers,” an Instagram user wrote.

“I work with a lot of Filipinos and I’m here wondering, how did you get her that mad. Filipinos are such good people, they even share their lunch, even when they don’t have much to share,” another commented.

The video dates back to at least 2023, with a Facebook page claiming that it was originally posted on TikTok.