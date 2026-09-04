Apple David quashes breakup rumors with video call screenshot: ‘LDR muna’

PBA courtside reporter Apple David responded to rumors that she and her boyfriend, student-athlete Chad Gammad, had broken up by giving an update on their relationship and poking fun at the speculations.

The reporter reportedly shared a photo on Thursday, September 3, showing her on a video call with the Letran Knights player while she was in Taiwan and he was in the Philippines.

“May point, hiwalay nga naman. LDR muna tayo, ha,” Apple captioned her post, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

“LDR” is short for “Long Distance Relationship,” when lovers are separated by a significant geographical distance and lack regular physical contact.

Apple’s post was accompaned by an image of her near Taipei 101, a famous skyscraper in Taiwan.

The post is no longer available on her Facebook page, although it continues to gain buzz through news outlets’ reposts.

Apple flew to Taiwan, where she indulged her nostalgia for the 2001 Taiwanese drama “Meteor Garden” and visited some of its famous filming locations.

She also debunked rumors about her relationship by sharing two posts containing false information.

One claimed they were engaged, while the other claimed they had broken up.

“Mainit-init pa,” Apple wrote in a post, accompanied by fire and laughing-face emojis.

“Sana bukas preggy na,” she quipped, adding a praying-hands emoji.

Chad also posted a similar update, sharing a screengrab of a post containing false information.

“Pake news po kung nagtataka kayo,” he wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Speculations that the couple had broken up filled social media after they had not posted photos or updates together recently.

Apple also posted videos of herself working out and playing basketball alone, with Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away” playing in the background.

The courtside reporter previously drew flak over her relationship with the 18-year-old, who is 15 years her junior.

Apple denied “grooming” Chad, saying that they had simply “clicked,” adding that some things in life just happen and that she “cannot explain it.”

The courtside reporter had previously said that she did not prefer dating men younger than her.