Yeng Constantino, Ryan Bang’s ‘almost’ romance likened to Wattpad plot

“Wattpad ang atake.”

Such were the reactions of those who learned about the history between singer Yeng Constantino and TV host Ryan Bang following her revelation at her “Byaheng Bente: 20th Anniversary Concert.”

Ryan was among those who attended her concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 28, along with “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda.

At one point during the concert, Yeng revealed that Ryan had “seenzoned” her in the past, adding that she used to have a “crush” on him.

“‘Yung kay Ryan kasi, ang nangyari sa’min, sineen-zoned niya ako. Crush na crush kita noon. Tapos, ako ‘yung nangli-libre sa kanya pang-date. Eh, sobrang gusto ko siya. Pumunta ka lang sa restaurant, ako na bahala sa’yo kasi, crush kita eh,” the singer said.

Ryan, meanwhile, could not help but smile in response.

Despite this, Yeng expressed her gratitude to him, saying that the experience made her feel validated.

“Pero sobrang thank you na nilinaw mo rin ang istorya natin, kasi that gave me a context na ‘di naman pala ako pangit, na nagustuhan mo pa rin pala ako, but it was not the right time,” she said.

“Salamat pa rin, bro, sobra. I celebrate you, lahat ng business mo at kung gaano ka kagwapo ngayon. Siyempre, ‘pag kaibigan, i-a-angat mo, parang poon. Ryan, I love you, my friend,” the singer added.

The revelation left some Filipinos stunned, with others saying the two’s story sounded like something straight out of a Wattpad novel.

“Imagine ghosting her [because you] thought she didn’t like [you] and [you] feel like [you] weren’t enough, only to find out years later that she did like [you], was hurt when [you] disappeared, and even wrote a song about it. Now, she’s married, and you’re in the crowd watching her first major solo concert,” an X user wrote.

imagine ghosting her bc u thought she didn’t like u and u feel like u weren’t enough, only to find out years later that she did like u, was hurt when u disappeared, and even wrote a song about it. now she’s married, and you’re in the crowd watching her first major solo concert 🫩 https://t.co/o9wHgm2uXM — 🐙 (@notkaedy) September 2, 2026

The post has garnered 20,000 likes, 1,600 reposts and nearly 40 replies from online users, with some saying that the situation appeared to be straight out of a “Wattpad” plot.

“Wattpad” has become synonymous with romantic and love stories featuring dramatic tropes such as unrequited love, ghosting and star-crossed lovers, among others.

“Very Wattpad-coded,” an X user commented.

“Wattpad ang atake!!!” another user wrote.

“Lakas maka-Wattpad,” a different Pinoy commented.

Another online user, meanwhile, recalled the song Yeng had written, which was inspired by Ryan.

“Buti naman at may nakapansin din, haha. Same sentiments here. I remember her BABAY. Kinda sucks to be ghosted. Yen deserves her happiness. I hope Ryan can find his happiness too,” the X user said.

Yeng and Ryan

In 2022, Yeng revealed that one of her songs, “B.A.B.A.Y.,” was inspired by her experience with Ryan.

“Pwede mo naman akong i-text. Pwede ka rin namang tumawag. Pwede mo rin naman ipasabi kay Manong Bogart. Pero bigla kang nawala, para kang bula — ayon, nawala, bigla kang nawala. Sana nagpasabi ka man lang. Hindi ganitong wala akong alam,” she sang, referring to Ryan ghosting her.

Ghosting is the act of suddenly stopping communication with someone without giving an explanation. It is usually associated with the dating and romantic relationships.

Ryan previously courted Yeng in 2010, often bringing her coffee and going to church with her. He also considered her his first-ever crush. He eventually stopped pursuing her after assuming she was not interested.

Yeng, on the other hand, said she did not turn Ryan down, noting that he stopped bringing her coffee.

Ryan explained that he stopped pursuing her because he thought she was not interested, adding that she would turn down his invitations to go out with him and his friends “every night.”

Yeng, meanwhile, said she found his gesture of bringing her coffee “sweet” but felt saddened when he stopped.

She also said she was not into partying at that time, hence her rejection of Ryan’s invitations.

In a September 2 episode of “It’s Showtime,” Ryan further explained that he was “just starting out” in Philippine showbiz at that time and did not have money to pay for dates.

He also said he did not have a car yet and “kept wearing the same clothes.”

Ryan then became emotional as he wondered if he would ever “find someone” like Yeng who had liked him despite his circumstances at the time.

Yeng has been married to her non-showbiz husband, Victor Asuncion, for 11 years.

Meanwhile, Ryan was previously engaged to Paola Huyong, whom he had been dating since 2024. The two split over cultural differences and differing views on marriage.

Ryan said he has been single since January 2026.