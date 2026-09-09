‘Nagkatotoo ’yung ambition’: Yeng Constantino’s yearbook dream comes true

“Nagkatotoo ‘yung ambition niya.”

A social media user shared a page from an old yearbook featuring OPM icon Yeng Constantino during her younger years.

Threads user Stephen Barbadillo said he was scrolling through his old Facebook photos when he came across the musician’s yearbook photo.

“Naalala ko pa noon, lagi siyang may bitbit na gitara sa school. Ang galing lang kasi nagkatotoo ‘yung ambition niya,” Barbadillo wrote on Wednesday, September 9.

He accompanied the post with a photo of Yeng’s yearbook page, where the “ambition” section reads: “To become a Famous Musician.”

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“Dreams do come true,” another commented.

“Natupad niya ‘yung pangarap niya, naging famous musician nga siya,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“@yeng, born to be a star! Grabe, ‘di nagbago ang face, same pa rin as her [high school] self,” another commented.

Yeng rose to fame after winning the inaugural season of the singing competition show “Pinoy Dream Academy” in 2006.

She went on to release several albums under Star Music, ABS-CBN’s recording label.

Yeng has since become a multi-awarded, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and one of the most-streamed artists in the Philippines.

Dubbed the country’s “Pop Rock Superstar” and “Pop Rock Princess,” she has several hits under her belt, including “Hawak Kamay,” “Ikaw,” “Chinito,” “Salamat,” “Jeepney Love Story,” “Cool Off,” and “Time In.”