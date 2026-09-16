‘Mario Kart’ in Bataan? Traveler dodges highway barriers

A Filipino quipped about being in a kart racing game after encountering barriers placed along different parts of a highway in Bataan.

Threads user Ge (@grldingrn) shared a video on Tuesday, September 8, showing a vehicle traveling along Roman Superhighway, Bataan’s main 68-kilometer artery.

Parts of the highway had plastic barriers and cones placed alternately across some lanes, prompting the vehicle to occasionally switch lanes.

“Mario Kart Roman Super Highway Edition,” Ge captioned the post.

“Parang kelan lang, one to three barriers lang ‘yung nandyan, hahaha, araw-araw atang nadadagdagan,” he added with a laughing emoji.

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Ge’s post has garnered 8,400 likes, 4,300 shares and 1,400 reposts.

He provided an update on Wednesday, September 9, saying that the “track” was already “closed.”

“Mukhang babakbakin na siya (for sure, by next year na matatapos ang repair) hahahahaha,” Ge said, alongside a photo of the closed lane.

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The Roman Superhighway is a major road connecting several towns in Bataan, with two to four lanes.

It also serves as a major utility corridor, carrying various high-voltage overhead power lines through densely populated areas where acquiring land and right of way for conventional power lines is impractical.

The highway forms part of National Route 301 of the country’s highway network and is maintained by the Department of Public Works and Highways.