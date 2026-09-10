Caught on cam: L300 van zigzags across CAVITEX, crashes

“What happened??”

An L300 van was spotted dangerously swerving while traveling along CAVITEX.

Automotive publication VISOR posted a video on September 3 showing the L300 van becoming a hazard on the expressway as it began swerving violently before eventually crashing into the side of the road.

The van was traveling on the right side of the dashcam-equipped vehicle when it suddenly began swerving from side to side.

It later veered into the lane of the dashcam-equipped vehicle before tumbling onto the road.

Some of the van’s contents also spilled onto the expressway.

“What happened??” VISOR captioned its accompanied a covered-eyes emoji.

The footage was credited to Vherr Villaester.

The video has garnered 605,000 views, nearly 6,000 reactions and 1,100 comments from Filipinos, with some speculating about the vehicle’s condition before the incident.

“Mabigat [plus] uneven weight distribution [plus] kalbo na gulong [plus] sudden brake [or] steer,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Nakatulog yan. Kung alisto at nasa wisyo ‘yan, nakakabig pa ‘yan [nang] maayos. Nakatulog habang nakasampay kamay sa bintana niya,” another commenterd.

“Mabigat ang karga niya sa likuran kaya nung gumewang, nag tuloy-tuloy na, huli na nung nagpreno siya,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Load too heavy at the rear. You can see the front wheels not turning at all, so you know it is not the driver’s intention, plus, the suspension of the rear keeps on bouncing as if it’s carrying a lot of weight,” another commented.

“And lastly, kung magaan ‘yan, hindi basta-basta tatagilid dahil hindi naman masyado magewang. Sideways motion [plus] suspension weight transfer [plus] heavy load [equals] tatagilid talaga,” a different Facebook user wrote.

On expressways, vehicles travel at higher speeds, which can increase the risk of serious crashes.

Drivers are advised to remain alert and ensure that their vehicles are in proper condition before traveling.

Properly distributing a vehicle’s load can also help maintain its stability while on the road.