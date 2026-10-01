‘Self-service’: Man grabs inspection stick to check his own bag at entry point

A video of a man checking his own bag with an inspection stick used by security guards at entrances went viral.

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a clip showing a man approaching a table with a logbook and an inspection stick, items typically used by security guards at entrances.

However, no security personnel were present at the time, prompting the man to grab the stick and check his own bag with it.

He then walked away as if nothing had happened.

“Lalaki, chineck ang sariling bag kasi walang security guard at umalis na lang,” the X user captioned the post.

lalaki chineck ang sariling bag kasi walang security guard at umalis nalang irdgaf bahala ka jan philippines filipino pinoy reaction meme video pic.twitter.com/pue1c1845H — chidalso media (@bellabakster) September 20, 2026

There are no other indications of when or where the video was taken.

The post has garnered 220,000 views, 18,000 likes, 3,800 reposts, and 16 replies, with Filipinos expressing amusement over the unusual moment.

“Self-service pala,” one said.

“CHINE-CHECK PALA NIYA ‘YUNG BAG NIYA, I THOUGHT HE WAS TRYING TO STEAL AN ABNORMALLY LARGE PEN,” another X user commented.

“HAHAHAHAHAHA, AT LEAST CHINECK,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“My dumb*** was planning to do that too cause I was already running late to school and the guard wasn’t there,” another said.

At some establishments, including malls, security guards are stationed at entrances to inspect the bags of people entering the premises.

Security guards may use inspection sticks to check the contents of bags for prohibited items, such as weapons and other restricted items.