Sampaguita vendor in viral video a legitimate student, Mandaluyong police says

The Mandaluyong City Police on Friday, January 17, debunked claims that the sampaguita vendor in the viral altercation incident at a mall in Metro Manila is part of a criminal syndicate.

In an interview with the press, reported by ABS-CBN, Mandaluyong Police Chief Col. Mary Grace Madayag confirmed that the viral “Sampaguita girl” is an 18-year-old scholar at a private school.

“Hindi totoo na sila ay isang miyembro ng sindikato na nagbebenta at namamalimos within the general areas of NCR,” she said.

Madayag added that they have already identified, visited, and offered assistance to the vendor and her family.

The clarification came amid circulating posts claiming the vendor was only pretending to be a student and is part of a syndicate.

Meanwhile, the security agency of the viral guard said it would remind its team to practice empathy, compassion, and professionalism after the incident at a mall in Metro Manila.

RedEye II Security and Services, Inc. acknowledged the viral video showing one of its security guards who figured in an altercation with the girl selling sampaguita garlands.

A longer version of the video showed the guard allegedly prohibiting the girl from selling in the area, but the latter stood her ground as it was reportedly drizzling at that time.

The guard could later be seen forcefully pulling the garlands away from her, destroying some of them in the process.

The girl then repeatedly strikes the guard with the broken garlands until the latter distances himself.

The incident prompted the shopping mall in the area to call his agency’s attention for them to conduct “an immediate and thorough investigation.”

The mall management also said the security guard was “dismissed” and “will no longer be allowed to service” any of its malls.

It likewise sympathized with the girl and said it “condemns” the acts committed by the guard against her.

RELATED: ‘There’s a different side of story’: Guard’s action in viral video of sampaguita vendor sparks debate

RedEye II also said it “deeply” regrets the incident involving one of their guards and that they “sincerely apologize for the actions displayed in the video.”

The agency assured the public that it is “already conducting due process with the guard involved.”

“May this serve as a reminder to all agencies of the values we must uphold in performing our duties. It is crucial to prioritize de-escalation and avoid letting emotions take control of our actions,” it said in a statement.

“We are truly sorry for any distress this incident may have caused,” the agency added.

“Rest assured, we will continue to remind our team to act with empathy, compassion, and professionalism at all times. We remain fully committed to our client’s mission of inclusivity and ensuring that our actions reflect these values,” it further said.

Some Filipinos in the comments section appealed for the agency to “thoroughly investigate” the matter, sympathizing with the guard who was dismissed from his job.

The sympathy stemmed from the suspicion that the sampaguita vendor might be used as a tool of criminal syndicates who victimize people using children or people who look vulnerable.